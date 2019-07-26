WWE Rumors: Major Update On Street Profits’ Future On ‘Monday Night Raw’

Paul Heyman’s first Monday Night Raw as an executive director, which took place on July 1, was a telling moment for the direction WWE is focusing on. In addition to featuring edgier segments that pushed the boundaries of the PG product, the show also suggested that NXT Tag Team Champions Street Profits — Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford — are in line for a main roster call-up.

Since then, the duo has appeared on subsequent shows in entertaining backstage segments where they’ve showcased their personality and charisma in abundance, promising to bring some more “swag” to the show. This has only bolstered the idea that they’re destined to become a permanent fixture on the red brand in the near future. That might not be the case after all, though.

Citing Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Wrestling Inc. wrote that there are currently no plans to feature the duo in in-ring action on Monday Night Raw.

According to the report, they’re only appearing on the shows to promote NXT, with their charisma hopefully making fans who only watch the main roster shows want to tune into the developmental brand’s weekly programming.

Given that the Street Profits only won the titles in June, it makes sense to learn that they’ll be sticking around in NXT for the foreseeable future. However, the fact that they’ve been given so much television time on WWE’s weekly flagship show confirms that they have a bright future to look forward to.

Wrestling News also noted that Heyman is reportedly high on Dawkins and Ford. His admiration for the team is likely what led to their interaction on Monday Night Raw a few weeks ago, when the duo confronted the former ECW owner and made him visibly uncomfortable in storyline, giving the pair a huge acknowledgment in the process.

Fans looking to see the team in action don’t have long to wait for their next big match, at least. The Street Profits are scheduled to defend their NXT Tag Team Titles against Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish at the upcoming NXT Takeover: Toronto II pay-per-view — which will air during SummerSlam weekend in August.

The result of that match could be an indication of Street Profits’ future. Should they part ways with the titles, it’s highly possible that their official main roster debut will happen soon.

The main roster tag team division could use more teams to make it more well-rounded. A duo with as much personality as Dawkins and Ford has the potential to bring fresh energy to the main product, as well as provide some fresh matchups.