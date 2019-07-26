Someone Tried To Purchase Marijuana With Fake I.D. Depicting Marvel’s Thor

The last time we saw Thor was in Avengers: Endgame, and he wasn’t coping too well with the aftermath of Thanos’ mass dusting of half of the universe’s population. After putting an end to the planet-cleansing alien once and for all early on in the film, he developed a beer belly and spent most of the movie as an inebriated shadow of his former self.

The end of the movie saw the Norse god board a spaceship with the Guardians of the Galaxy. But he might not have ventured into the cosmos after all. This week, he’s apparently been trying to buy marijuana in Canada — or at least someone pretending to be him has been doing that.

IGN reports that an opportunistic stoner recently tried to take advantage of the Asgardian warrior’s newly-discovered party-centric lifestyle by posing as him in order to purchase weed from an Alberta dispensary.

The revelation was made public by a comedian who goes by the handle @cottoncandaddy on Twitter.

The comic shared a conversation she had with her sister — who works for the marijuana dispensary — which shows an image of some fake identification depicting none other than Thor “Thunder” Odinson, the Marvel god who apparently lives at 69 Big Hammer Lane in Calgary.

“My sister works for an online weed dispensary and I’m losing my mind rn,” wrote the Twitter user.

The picture in question clearly resembles Chris Hemsworth, who plays the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film franchise. In the expired identification, the date of birth is shown as May 29, 2012, meaning that he was born one month before The Avengers hit theaters worldwide and went on to become a box office behemoth.

my sister works for an online weed dispensary and I’m losing my mind rn pic.twitter.com/9TQhIPO16Q — sloane (sipihkopiyesis) (@cottoncandaddy) July 17, 2019

Loading...

Perhaps the scam would have been more successful in the years that predated the Marvel Cinematic Universe. These days, though, it’s hard to find anyone who isn’t familiar with the franchise, the characters and the actors who’ve helped make these films so successful since their inception in 2008.

At the time of this writing, Hemsworth has yet to comment on his likeness being used by an anonymous prankster in an attempt to buy marijuana. However, with some exciting times coming up for him in the Marvel movies, his attention is probably focused elsewhere for the time being.

Hemsworth will reprise his role in the upcoming sequel Thor: Love and Thunder, The Inquisitr reported last week. The film will also feature the first onscreen portrayal of Lady Thor, with Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster returning to the franchise to wield the mighty Mjolnir.