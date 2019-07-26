Ilhan Omar Reportedly Split From Her Husband Amid Rumors Of A Previous Marriage To Her Brother

The Daily Mail is reporting that Minnesota congresswoman Ilhan Omar has split from her husband and father of three children. This will be the third divorce — and second with future ex-husband Ahmed Hirsi — for the political superstar.

According to The Mail, Omar was the one initiating the split and has since moved into a penthouse apartment in the trendy Minneapolis neighborhood of Mill District. Hirsi stays at the apartment only when Omar is out of town.

“He only goes there when Ilhan is in DC,” a family friend told the British newspaper. “When she’s in Minneapolis he sleeps at his house.”

When The Daily Mail approached Hirsi about the allegations outside of the apartment complex, he gave reporters no comment on the matter.

“Wow,” he said. “I can’t comment on that.”

Hirsi then made his way to his car to drive off.

“I’m sorry, I just can’t say anything,” he added.

Meanwhile, Omar has not responded to requests for comment.

Last week, she had returned to her home state of Minnesota amid reported racist rhetoric from Donald Trump’s supporters, who chanted “send her back” at one of the president’s rallies.

“His nightmare is seeing a Somali immigrant refugee rise to Congress,” she said at the time.

“He’s threatened because we are inspiring people to dream about a country that recognizes their dignity and humanity. We are going to continue to be a nightmare to this president because his policies are a nightmare to us.”

However, despite her triumphant return home, where her fans and constituents flocked to show their support, her husband was nowhere to be seen.

Sources told The Daily Mail that he had been camping out at a Starbucks that day close to the former home that he and Omar once shared.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

The news comes shortly after rumors hit the mainstream about Omar’s possible marriage to her brother, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Omar was married to Hirsi in a religious ceremony in 2002 but divorced — again in Islamic religious tradition — six years later. The year afterward, she married Ahmed Nur Said Elmi. It is this man whom some believe to be Omar’s brother.

Though Omar has called the accusations baseless lies, conservative outlets point to several social media posts in which Omar refers to her then-husband as her brother. In addition, state documents show that she was still living with first husband Ahmed Hirsi despite being married to another man. She was also recently censured for filing joint tax returns with Hirsi while still married to Elmi.

However, allegations that Elmi is her brother still remain unproven, as the congresswoman faces her newest publicity battle.