Khloe Kardashian Pays Tribute To Grandmother MJ In Sweet Instagram Post

Khloe Kardashian has joined her family members in wishing her grandmother MJ a happy birthday.

The KarJenner clan grandma recently celebrated her 85th birthday surrounded by her family, who have been taking to their social media pages to express their love for her — including Khloe. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared an adorable photo of her, her daughter True Thompson, and MJ on Instagram, and it is melting everyone’s hearts.

The black-and-white picture, taken in a photo booth at MJ’s birthday party, shows both Khloe and her grandmother planting a kiss on each of baby True’s cheeks. The cute toddler looks happy to be receiving so much love and proves that she is already a pro with the cameras by looking straight at the lens, even in the middle of such an intense love display.

Khloe stood to the baby’s right, styling her long blonde locks into a super high and tight ponytail that ended in slight waves, and wearing large hoop earrings. MJ, full name Mary Jo Shannon, stood by her great-granddaughter’s left, proudly smooching up to True. She wore her classic brunette bob with straight bangs, a big statement necklace, and a pair of stylish sunglasses.

Khloe told her nearly 97 million followers that the whole family had a “magical” day celebrating MJ, and revealed that her grandma was the best go-to person for both advice and “fascinating stories.” She ended her sweet message by saying MJ is the reality TV family’s “queen,” who should be celebrated forever.

MJ’s daughter, Kris Jenner, also shared a series of amazing snaps on her Instagram page, including some of her as a little girl, looking like the spiting image of her mother. Kris also shared a few pictures of her own daughters, including Kim, Kendall, and Khloe, with MJ, showing how strong the bond between all the ladies really is.

“Happy Birthday Mom! You are truly my inspiration and such a joy and a light to all of us. Thank you for raising me as a strong independent woman like you… you are the best Mom, Grandmother, friend and confidant, and I am so blessed that God chose you to be my mommy!! I love you so much Mom!!!!,” the 63-year-old wrote.

Kim, too, shared a gorgeous photo of her and MJ, whom she dubbed as her “hero.” She said that spending most of the past week with her grandmother has been a “dream come true,” and that she will cherish all of their memories together forever.