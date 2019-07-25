WWE News: Major Changes Made To WWE Network Including New Search Options And Tiered Pricing

The WWE Network is receiving an overhaul with a lot of new features.

The WWE Network is one of the ultimate subscription services for professional wrestling fans, and it is getting an overhaul. As major changes are happening on the two flagship TV shows for the company, they also want to make sure that past footage and events are given the same respect. In the coming months, Vince McMahon is planning on revamping things, which will include new search options, a new look, and tiered pricing options.

For months now, it has been rumored that tiered pricing options would be coming to the WWE Network and that will arrive soon. The difference in pricing is not yet known, but there will be both “Free” and “Premium/VIP” tiers which allow varying amounts of access.

Launched in 2014, the WWE Network is continuing to advance and provide tons of wrestling content to its subscribers. The content included has events and more from WWF/WWE, WCW, ECW, Mid-South Wrestling, and so many others, but there is even more to come.

Pro Wrestling Sheet has revealed that changes are already happening, and the network’s updated look has a new design that is “comparable to Netflix or Hulu.” Not only will the new WWE Network design have a better look, but there will be new viewing options as well.

Two tiers are coming to WWE Network in the coming months — free and VIP. The VIP subscribers will get “additional programming similar to the EVOLVE 10th anniversary celebration.” ????????More details on the new interface????????https://t.co/QGKp3704K0 — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) July 25, 2019

Vince McMahon and WWE have been taking the concerns and feedback from subscribers to make the network better for everyone. They are not only hoping to keep current subscribers but to also up their count as more sign up for it.

For the third quarter of 2019, WWE projects there will be approximately 1.53 million average paid subscribers to the WWE Network. That is down from 1.664 million in 2018, and WWE does not expect a record number of subscribers for this current year.

The new layout and look of the WWE Network will have pay-per-view events from the past featured more prominently on the homepage with bigger posters. The events will also be listed in reverse chronological order for viewers to more easily find what they are looking for.

The new WWE Network look and features will continue to roll out over the course of the coming months. One of the biggest changes will be a “Superstars” landing page which will allow viewers to find matches and events featuring their favorite stars, even those who may now be with All Elite Wrestling or other promotions.