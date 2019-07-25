‘RHOC’ Star Vicki Gunvalson Spends Time With Fiancé Steve Lodge, Gushes Over Engagement Ring On Instagram

Vicki Gunvalson and her beau enjoyed a 'pub crawl.'

Vicki Gunvalson is focusing on her relationship amid the drama surrounding her demotion from The Real Housewives of Orange County cast.

As fans continue to express confusion over Bravo TV’s decision to cut Gunvalson’s role back on the new episodes of Season 14, Gunvalson has shared a new photo of herself and fiancé, Steve Lodge, enjoying a pub crawl at the Fat Cat Brewery and Pub in Prague.

After sharing the photo, Gunvalson was met with a question from a fan who hadn’t yet heard about her and Lodge’s engagement news, which was initially announced in April of this year.

“Did he ever give you the [ring]?” the fan asked.

“Yes it’s gorgeous,” Gunvalson replied.

Gunvalson and Lodge began dating in 2016 after her turmoil-filled relationship with ex-boyfriend Brooks Ayers came to an end. As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County will recall, Ayers claimed to have cancer on the show before later admitting to faking hospital documents. And, because Gunvalson stood by him before his lies were confirmed, many of her costars distanced themselves from her.

Luckily, after their split, Gunvalson was able to reconcile with her costars, including her longtime friend, Tamra Judge, and going into Season 14, Gunvalson appeared to be on good terms with everyone, aside from Kelly Dodd.

After confirming their engagement on Instagram in April, Gunvalson opened up about her exciting news during an interview with People magazine.

“We’re so happy,” she told the magazine after Lodge’s proposal. “He’s an amazing guy and the proposal was perfect. I can’t wait.”

Gunvalson also addressed the way in which she and Lodge were planning to get married, saying that they would likely say “I do” surrounded by a small group of family and friends.

“Our circle is getting super small,” she explained. “Maybe on a ranch or in the country, just something really easy. I don’t want the big ballgown.”

As for whether or not Gunvalson and Lodge will get married on The Real Housewives of Orange County, Gunvalson isn’t completely opposed to the idea.

“Maybe. We’ll see,” she said. “We might go to Vegas one day! Who knows? When it’s right, it’s going to be right. But right now I’m just happy with him and we have a great time together.”

To see more of Gunvalson and her costars, don’t miss the upcoming Season 14 premiere of The Real Housewives of Orange County on Tuesday, August 6 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.