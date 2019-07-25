WWE Rumors: Hall Of Famer Will Reportedly Return To Face Charlotte Flair At ‘SummerSlam’

Despite her status as one of the top female wrestlers on both of WWE’s main roster brands, Charlotte Flair entered this week’s SmackDown Live episode without a confirmed match at SummerSlam. However, she cut a promo on the show that explained she will be facing someone at the yearly pay-per-view and proving she is the “Queen of All Eras.” Flair did not reveal the identity of her opponent, but new reports suggest that the former Raw and SmackDown Women’s Champion will be facing a WWE Hall of Famer who was once the most decorated women’s wrestler in the company’s history in terms of title reigns.

Citing multiple unnamed sources, Post Wrestling‘s John Pollock wrote on Wednesday that Flair is now scheduled for a match against Trish Stratus at SummerSlam, which will be taking place at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on August 11. This report came one day after Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet initially reported that Toronto native Stratus was “in talks” with WWE to appear at the upcoming pay-per-view.

While WWE has yet to officially announce Charlotte Flair vs. Trish Stratus for SummerSlam, WrestlingNews.co noted that the match will mark the first time for both women to face each other in the ring. The outlet added that this will also be Stratus’ first in-ring return in her hometown since she originally retired from professional wrestling in 2006, as well as her first pay-per-view match since October of last year.

As noted by Figure Four Weekly Online, Stratus teamed up with fellow WWE Hall of Famer Lita as the two legends defeated Alexa Bliss and Mickie James at WWE’s first-ever all-female pay-per-view, Evolution. The seven-time WWE Women’s Champion competed on a regular basis for the company from 2000 to 2006, and while she has yet to fully come out of retirement, she has wrestled in a number of one-off matches for WWE in recent years, starting with her appearance at the first-ever women’s Royal Rumble match in January, 2018.

Meanwhile, Flair has mostly taken a back seat in the title picture in recent months. The 33-year-old daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair won her fourth SmackDown Women’s Championship in May at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view but lost the title later that night, when Bayley cashed in her women’s Money in the Bank contract. During her time on WWE’s main roster, Flair has also won four Raw Women’s Championships and was the last woman to hold the now-defunct Divas Championship before the title was retired at WrestleMania 32 in 2016.