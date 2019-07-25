Beyonce Shares Weight Loss Tips And Tricks In New Video

Beyonce shared her weight loss tips and tricks in a new video filmed ahead of her groundbreaking Coachella performance. In the video, she revealed to fans just how she managed to get in such fabulous shape in the months following the birth of the twins she shares with husband Jay-Z, Sir and Rumi Carter.

The diet, which took the singer 44 days to complete, consisted of organic, non-GMO, plant-based food, reported Fox News. The YouTube video titled “22 Days Nutrition” showed how Beyonce managed to stick to the diet and get herself in fabulous shape for her epic performance at the music festival, which would come to be known as “Bey-chella.”

The video depicts a program founded by Beyonce’s longtime friend and personal trainer, Marco Borges. The program gives fans nutrition information to help them achieve their own personal best through clean and mindful eating as well as exercise. Borges stated in the video that a plant-based diet would not only help lose weight but also eliminate things that would cause a person’s energy to drop as well.

Fox News reported that the singer, who stars in Disney’s The Lion King, is also seen in the video rehearsing for Coachella and in the gym. She also shared how much she weighed prior to embarking on her lifestyle changes – 175 pounds. Beyonce claimed it was hard to see those high numbers on the scale, feeling like her body was not her own.

Beyonce also noted in the documentary and concert film for Netflix titled Homecoming that she was over 200 pounds when she gave birth to her son and daughter. She revealed the toll it took on her body to deliver a healthy set of babies and how much of a sacrifice it was to get her body back in the shape she desired after pregnancy and in preparation for her performance at the festival. The singer and songwriter had to bow out of her 2017 performance after learning she was pregnant, but she was determined to deliver the show of a lifetime for her fans the following year.

In the new video, Beyonce was filmed doing intense workout sessions with her trainer, trying hard to stick to her new diet regime, learning the complicated dance routines that would pepper her Coachella performance all the while still being a hands-on mother to children Blue Ivy, Sir, and Rumi.

Loading...

There is also a Beyonce website devoted to the plan which details in further depth how it works, explaining how to get started on the program as well as a meal planner for sale, where you have the option of following the singer’s plan or creating your own itinerary of foods to eat.

Beyonce’s new album is called The Lion King: The Gift.