‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Friday, July 26: Zoe’s Eyes Are Opened

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, July 26 tease that someone who has always defended Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) may look at him with different eyes. In fact, Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) may be able to convince Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) that Thomas is not who he pretends to be.

Flo was drunk when she arrived at Thomas and Hope Logan’s (Annika Noelle) wedding. She was also too late to stop the ceremony and was upset that her cousin had married the designer. She loudly announced that it was time that Hope found out the truth and was promptly pulled aside by Thomas. He then threatened Flo and made her understand that she would keep their secret until the day she died. Flo felt intimidated by him and did not tell Hope that day, but Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) overheard their conversation.

Not only did he threaten her on his wedding day, but he kept sending her text messages which warned her to keep silent about Phoebe (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) being Hope’s baby, Beth. In fact, Flo was so shaken by the texts that she showed her mother. Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) confirmed that he was threatening her and was angered by the texts. However, instead of encouraging her daughter to tell the truth, Shauna urged her to comply with Thomas’ wishes.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Flo will approach Zoe. She will also tell the Forrester Creations’ model that Thomas threatened her. Zoe may finally begin to see what Flo and Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) were warning her about. They repeatedly tried to warn her that he could be behind Emma Barber’s (Nia Sioux) death, but she had defended him.

When Zoe sees that Thomas threatened Flo’s life, she may realize that her life is also in danger. If Thomas could kill Emma, what would stop him from trying to do the same to her or Flo? Unlike Flo who has Wyatt and Shauna in her life, Zoe has no one to turn to. Both her parents are overseas and it would be relatively easy to get rid of her.

Will Zoe finally realize that Thomas is deranged or will she still support him? The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that she may start to feel the walls closing in as Flo declares that she is going to tell Hope and Liam the truth.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.