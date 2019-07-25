Season 3 of ‘Glitch’ Will Drop in Australia In August, Netflix Yet To Confirm A Global Release Date

Season 3 of 'Glitch' will be the final season for the Aussie drama series based around a group of people who have risen from the dead.

Australian fans who have been eagerly awaiting news about Season 3 of Glitch can finally start counting down the days as ABC Australia has recently announced the premiere date. However, global fans will have to wait a little bit longer until news arrives regarding its release date on Netflix.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses ABC Australia’s Glitch. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

When Glitch dropped globally to Netflix, the world fell in love with the Australian take on zombies. Season 1 explored an unexpected resurrection of a varied group of people when Senior Constable James Hayes (Patrick Brammall) is called to the Yoorana cemetery one night. Among the people who have returned — in apparent good health — from the dead is his girlfriend, Kate (Emma Booth), who had previously died of cancer.

Season 2 of Glitch then delved into why the group, known as the Risen, had returned from the dead. While Season 1 saw the group quickly establish that they couldn’t pass over a certain boundary line or risk dying once more, Season 2 of Glitch sees this boundary shrinking as Hayes and the Risen try to work out why before it is too late.

While ABC Australia had announced that Glitch would return for its final season in 2019, there had been little news regarding the premiere date. Recently, fans had noticed that things were starting to happen on Glitch‘s Facebook account and were hoping that a Season 3 premiere date would shortly follow.

Now, TV Black Box has announced that Season 3 of Glitch will air in Australia on ABC from August 25 at 9.40 p.m. While viewers will be able to watch episodes weekly, the entire season will also be available to binge on iView. Fans who want to catch up on the first two seasons of Glitch will also be able to view these seasons on iView from August 20. Alternatively, Season 1 and 2 are currently available on Netflix.

Global fans who are eager to watch Season 3 of Glitch on Netflix will have to wait a little longer, unfortunately. After speaking directly with ABC Australia, there has been no confirmation yet on when this season will drop on Netflix. However, it will arrive at some point, so fans outside of Australia will just have to wait for further announcements via Netflix.

Along with the premiere date, ABC Australia has also released a synopsis and trailer for Season 3 of Glitch. The synopsis is below.

“Across six compelling episodes, we follow the Risen as they move beyond Yoorana and into the wider world. However, with the invisible boundary shattered, all the rules have now changed. They cannot escape their past or anticipate who is now pursuing them. With an unpredictable threat looming, each will be confronted with a critical choice and a moment of truth.”

The Season 3 trailer for Glitch is below.

Season 3 of Glitch will drop on August 25 in Australia. As yet, it is unclear when it will premiere globally on Netflix.