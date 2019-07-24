ImpeachNow Trends On Twitter As Trump Claims Victory Following Mueller Testimony

While people on Twitter called for him to be removed from office, the president was celebrating Mueller's testimony as a win for Republicans.

People who want to see President Donald Trump impeached took to Twitter Wednesday to demand that Congress begin to take impeachment actions against the president, though the commander-in-chief was celebrating former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Wednesday testimony before Congress as a victory.

#ImpeachNow trended Wednesday following Mueller’s testimony. The former special counsel testified Wednesday morning in front of the House Judiciary Committee about his findings into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

One user on Twitter compared the situation to one in Puerto Rico, where the Puerto Rican legislature on Wednesday threatened to begin impeachment proceedings against unpopular Gov. Ricardo Rosselló if he did not resign, per NBC News.

Others tweeted that they were worried the president would use illegal tactics to secure re-election in 2020 unless impeached by Congress.

Others, however, noted that even if Congress were to start impeachment proceedings against the president, it wouldn’t necessarily mean Trump would be removed from office as the Republican-controlled Senate would need a two-thirds supermajority vote to convict Trump and remove him from office, per The Washington Post.

I'm all for impeachment now. Let's do it. But I see a lot of folks who still think impeachment = removal. Incorrect. You need impeachment by the House and conviction by the Senate with 67 votes to remove Trump. This is far more complicated than just a House vote.#ImpeachNow — Charlotte Clymer????️‍???? (@cmclymer) July 24, 2019

Some members of Congress also took to the social media platform to call for the beginning of impeachment proceedings, like Rep. Lori Trahan of Massachusetts. CNN reported there are 93 members of the House calling for an impeachment inquiry to begin.

I believe it is time to begin an impeachment inquiry against President @realDonaldTrump. No President, including this one, is above the law. Read my full statement: pic.twitter.com/cnGcVhPELm — Congresswoman Lori Trahan (@RepLoriTrahan) July 24, 2019

As The Inquisitr previously noted, neither Democrats nor Republicans stood to gain much from the Wednesday testimony, though the President claimed Wednesday evening that Mueller’s testimony was a win for him and Republicans.

In a tweet Wednesday night, the president shared video of him talking about Mueller’s testimony, and said that it was a loss for the Democratic Party.

“The Democrats lost so big today,” Trump said in an exchange with reporters outside the White House. “Their party is in shambles. Right now they’ve got the squad leading their party.”

Trump is referring to the four freshman congresswomen he has been publicly feuding with over the past two weeks. He tweeted last Sunday telling the lawmakers, who are all women of color, to “go home” to their ancestral countries.

In addition to squabbles with Trump, the “squad,” which includes Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, has sparred with their own party leadership in recent weeks. According to The Wall Street Journal, Ocasio-Cortez is expected to meet with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi on Thursday to rectify the rift in the party.

The president also said he believed that Mueller’s performance in front of Congress, which CNN’s Chris Cillizza called “shaky,” showed that there was no defense to the former special counsel’s April report about Russian interference. The president once again reiterated his claim that he believed the investigation was a “hoax” and a “witch hunt,” per The New York Post.