Tulsi Gabbard Attacks Kamala Harris, Says She ‘Lacks The Temperament’ For Presidency

During her performance on Fox Sports Radio’s “Outkick the Coverage with Clay Travis,” Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard attacked fellow candidate Kamala Harris. Fox News reports that Gabbard said that Harris is “not qualified” because of her purported lack of foreign policy experience.

“I think one of the things I’m most concerned with is Kamala Harris is not qualified to serve as commander-in-chief, and I can say this from a personal perspective as a soldier,” said Gabbard, an Iraq War Veteran. “She’s got no background or experience in foreign policy and she lacks the temperament that is necessary for a commander-in-chief.”

Gabbard highlighted her experience in Iraq and the exposure it gave her to the cost of war. The 38-year-old claims that she understands the consequences of a president in the White House that doesn’t have an understanding of foreign policy, and their tendency to be influenced by the military-industrial complex — regardless of their political affiliation.

“This is what’s so dangerous. This is what we’ve seen occurring over time.”

Lily Adams, a spokeswoman for Harris’ campaign, responded by criticizing Gabbard as “Assad’s cheerleader,” referencing her meeting with dictator and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in 2017.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Harris has also been criticized for flip-flopping on many policy proposals, which is pushing some to call on her to define them.

“Of all the top contenders, I think her message is least fleshed out,” said former Obama campaign strategist David Axelrod, per The Hill. “And so beyond having Biden on that platform, she needs to use that time to tell people exactly what her candidacy is about.”

Tulsi Gabbard says Kamala Harris "not qualified to serve as commander-in-chief" https://t.co/kgWRjzL0M3 pic.twitter.com/hJCa5nEZF7 — The Hill (@thehill) July 23, 2019

For example, Harris surged in polls after she attacked Joe Biden for his past support of busing segregation. But Harris appeared to agree with Biden just days after her attack, which was subsequently criticized as being a political ploy.

The 54-year-old has also flipped on Medicare for All many times. During a CNN town hall in January, Harris supported eliminating private health insurance. Yet in May, Harris said that she was actually for eliminating bureaucracy, and then in the June debate, she raised her hand in response to a question of whether she would abolish private insurance. But she flipped again immediately after the debate and said that within her plan, private insurance would still exist.

Regardless, Harris is now a serious contender in the 2020 race. Per The Inquisitr, Harris is now neck-and-neck with frontrunner Joe Biden in the crucial primary state of California, which has 416 delegates. According to a recent Quinnipiac University poll, Harris leads the state with 23 percent support, while Biden has 21 percent.