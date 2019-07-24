Chris Pratt Says He Met Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger At Church

Chris Pratt and new wife Katherine Schwarzenegger are a match made in heaven, almost.

Pratt recently spoke with Extra! about how he met the 29-year-old author. When asked if the rumor that Parks & Recreation costar Rob Lowe set the pair up was true, Pratt revealed how he actually met his wife.

“We met at church!” the Guardians of the Galaxy actor said. “There’s a lot of kismet, a lot of connections, but that is where we met.”

The actor spoke to the news outlet last night at the premiere of the new Jurassic Park ride at Universal Studios Hollywood. He appeared with costar Bryce Dallas Howard. But, there was a good reason his wife wasn’t in attendance.

“Katherine is at home right now, and she and Jack are tie-dying shirts,” he said about his wife bonding with his 6-year-old son with ex-wife Anna Faris. “Maybe they will make me one. I hope so.”

According to People, Pratt and Schwarzenegger connected over their shared spirituality and have been spotted attending church together.

“They’re very compatible and have a lot in common,” said the magazine’s source. “Family is very important to both of them, as well as their spirituality.”

Pratt and Schwarzenegger were first rumored to be dating after a Father’s Day picnic in 2018. The pair married on June 8 in a small ceremony in Montecito, California.

While at the Jurassic World: The Ride premiere Pratt also talked to Entertainment Tonight about being married to his wife, who is the eldest daughter of Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

“It feels really nice,” he said. “We just feel very blessed and very, very happy.”

He added that the newlyweds are still very much in the honeymoon phase of their relationship.

Pratt also took the time to talk about the upcoming Jurassic World 3: Extinction, scheduled for release in 2021.

“It’s going to be amazing and much like the best creatures in Jurassic World, it will be a combination of DNA from the original and the next,” the actor told Entertainment News.

Jurassic World: The Ride is now open at Universal Studios Hollywood. It replaced the original Jurassic Park ride that operated from June 1996 to September 2018. The ride takes visitors through the film’s park on a boat amongst dinosaurs, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Along with the newest Jurassic World film, Pratt is working on a third Guardians of the Galaxy film, which will be released in 2021. He will also star in the 2021 sci-fi flick, Ghost Draft, from director Chris McKay.