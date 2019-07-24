Rashida Tlaib Says She’s ‘Not Going Anywhere’ Until She Impeaches Donald Trump

'I’m not going nowhere, not until I impeach this president,' she told the NCAAP convention in Detroit.

Michigan Representative Rashida Tlaib said she’s not going anywhere until she impeaches Donald Trump, likely a reference to the “Send her back!” chant that erupted last week at a Trump rally, and which referred to her House colleague, Ilhan Omar.

As Yahoo News reports, Tlaib was speaking to Detroit’s NCAAP convention when she referenced an ongoing controversy between herself, along with three of her Democratic colleagues in the House of Representatives, and Trump.

It’s been over a week since Trump tweeted that Tlaib, along with Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, should “go back to their broken and crime-infested countries.”

Of the four, only Omar was not born in the United States.

Days after the tweets, Trump was at a campaign rally in Greenville, North Carolina, when the crowd broke into chants of “Send her back!”

They were likely referencing a desire to see Omar sent back to Somalia. For his part, Trump later stated that he felt “a little bit badly” about the chant.

Speaking to the crowd at the NCAAP convention, Tlaib said that she won’t be going anywhere.

“I’m not going nowhere, not until I impeach this president,” she said, getting a standing ovation from the crowd.

Breaking News: The right wing discovered this weekend that I’ve been fighting Trump’s assault on the Constitution since 2016. I guess they've never read this great @bustle article either: https://t.co/6jUs0TMUx3 — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) July 23, 2019

This is not the first time Tlaib has mentioned impeachment. Back in January, just hours after being sworn-in to Congress, Tlaib told supporters, of Trump, that she was going to “impeach the motherf**ker.”

Trump, in a response to his “go back to their countries” tweet, suggested that Tlaib should apologize for her “foul language.”

Impeachment, however, seems to be off the table, at least for now. As of this writing, Texas Democrat Al Green has three times read articles of impeachment on the House floor — the first step of the impeachment process — and three times he’s been voted down, even by the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has steadfastly refused to discuss impeachment, saying that all of the investigations into possible Trump misdeeds, of which there are currently six, have played out.

Tlaib and her colleagues mentioned in the “go back” tweets, all of whom are freshmen Democrats in the House, have come to be known as “The Squad.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the four represent a left-wing element in the Democratic Party that has become a thorn in the side not just of Trump, but of Pelosi as well.