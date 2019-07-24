Wendy Williams Gets Emotional While Talking About Ex Kevin Hunter, Says She Will Keep His Last Name

Wendy Williams is still not ready to let go of her marriage to Kevin Hunter completely.

The talk show host appeared on The Karen Hunter Show on Tuesday and provided details about her current surname. According to HollywoodLife, when asked if she has removed the “Hunter” last name from her bank accounts or credit cards, Williams explained that she hadn’t taken that step yet and wasn’t planning on it any time soon. She said that she plans to continue keeping her soon-to-be ex-husband’s last name because it is also attached to their son, Kevin Jr.

“No, my name is Wendy Hunter, that’s my son’s name,” she replied to the host. “And you can’t take away twenty…don’t make me cry.”

After a long and emotional pause, Williams was ready to talk about something else and replied, “Next.”

Williams also shared that she and her family were “going through a situation” currently. Karen then began to pry about what Williams was referring to and asked if there was a chance for a romantic reunion between her and Kevin Sr. Williams quickly shut down any rumors that the two were working toward getting back together and said that the public has nothing to worry about when it comes to her family.

“My family is good, and we’ll always be family,” she said.

Williams filed for divorce from Kevin Sr. after 22 years of marriage. The Inquisitr previously reported that Kevin Sr. reportedly had an affair with a woman named Sharina Hudson that spanned more than a decade. The alleged final straw for Williams was when Hudson and Kevin Sr. had a baby earlier this year.

Since filing for divorce, Williams has been seemingly living her best life. The television personality is currently off the market and is dating a doctor. She and her son have also moved out of the family’s New Jersey home and into an apartment in New York City.

The Daytime Emmy Award nominee also recently celebrated another milestone in her life. Last week, Williams celebrated her 55th birthday at Serendipity in New York on July 18. HL reports that the bash included celebrity guests like Blac Chyna and Bevy Smith. Williams revealed on her show that she planned her entire birthday, from breakfast at Tiffany’s to a trip to Louis Vuitton with a credit card her team gifted her.

“I don’t know who I’ve become, but I like her,” Williams said when she discussed her weekend festivities on The Wendy Williams Show on Monday, July 22.