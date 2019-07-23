‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska’s Clothing Line Release Date Revealed

Chelsea Houska appears on the hit MTV reality show Teen Mom 2. The mom-of-three is a fan favorite and fans are always loving Chelsea’s style. Now, the reality show star is teaming up with Laurie Belles to release her own clothing line called Chelsea’s Collection. OK! Magazine spoke to Laurie from Laurie Belles who opened up about the details of the line.

The launch date for the clothing line is August 25, four days before the Teen Mom 2 star celebrates, not only her birthday but also her daughter Layne’s birthday. Laurie told the site what fans can expect once the line rolls out in late August.

“We will be releasing one style in multiple colors to start in August. The following months through December we have two styles per month being released through Chelsea’s Collection which much more in the works for 2020!” Laurie explained.

Chelsea is always getting comments about her style on social media. Laurie revealed that the styles in Chelsea’s Collection will reflect the reality show stars own style.

“Fans can expect to see a variety of pieces from staple pieces to statement pieces which show Chelsea’s edgy style.”

Chelsea’s Collection will be available at Laurie Belles this August.

It isn’t just Chelsea’s clothes that fans love, though. Fans also love Chelsea’s hairstyle which she recently switched up. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Chelsea ditched her hair extensions and started rocking a shorter hairstyle.

Chelsea Houska was introduced to audiences on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the show, she found out she was pregnant with her daughter, Aubree. The relationship with the father of her daughter did not work out and Chelsea eventually moved on with Cole DeBoer.

Chelsea and Cole met at a gas station but didn’t talk the first time they saw one another. Rather, Cole found Chelsea on social media and the two started talking. They married in 2016 while Chelsea was pregnant with their first child. She gave birth to their son, Watson Cole, in January 2017. Later that year, the couple had another wedding ceremony. In 2018, Chelsea revealed she was pregnant with baby number three. Chelsea and Cole welcomed their daughter on Chelsea’s birthday in August 2018.

Teen Mom 2 has been following the cast members, including Chelsea, for nearly a decade. While Season 9 recently wrapped up, the cast is reportedly filming for Season 9B of the show. Until the new season airs, fans can catch up with all-new episodes of Teen Mom OG which air Monday nights on MTV.