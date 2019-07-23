‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Casting Spoilers For Next Week: Vinny, The Drug Dealer, Is Back To Help Thomas

The Bold and the Beautiful casting spoilers indicate that the baby reveal is near. Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) will pull out all the stops when he calls up his old pal again, while somebody calls the doctor.

Thomas Needs More Drugs

Joe LoCicero will return in the role of Vincent “Vinny” Walker on July 31 and August 1, while Michael Ryan portrays the role of “The Waiter,” per Highlight Hollywood.

LoCicero’s debut on the CBS soap opera was brief, but his character’s actions made a lasting impact on the storyline. B&B fans will recall that Thomas got in touch with his drug dealer friend, Vinny. He let his shady pal know that he needed some drugs, and Vinny confirmed that he had just what he needed. Thomas then spiked Liam Spencer’s (Scott Clifton) drink at a party. He then began to act erratically and frightened Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) with his strange behavior. In fact, after Hope and Thomas left, he and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) slept together. The next morning, Liam did not understand his actions but Thomas did. Vinny called the designer to ask him if he had had the best time of his life the previous night.

It seems as if Thomas will call up his drug dealer friend again. This time around they may meet at the bar or Il Giardino, since a waiter has been cast for the same day. Since Vinny’s drugs had the desired effect the last time he used it, Thomas may need some more of the stuff. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Hope does not want to be intimate with her new husband, while Thomas desperately wants to consummate their marriage. Perhaps Thomas wants to help Hope be more open to his advances by drugging her.

Thomas has lied, cheated, and murdered for Hope. He isn’t beyond drugging the woman he supposedly loves so that she can sleep with him.

Thomas drugs Liam and then uses his erratic behavior to his advantage with Hope. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/MgNIcBRvox #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/FAXFPhRGG5 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 1, 2019

Liam Seeks Expert Advice

Liam knows that Thomas and Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) are hiding something. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that he will call a hospital in Las Vegas for some information he needs. It appears as if the hospital will call him back during the week of July 29 and answer some of his burning questions.

Yvette Yates will debut as “The Doctor” on The Bold and the Beautiful on Wednesday, July 31.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.