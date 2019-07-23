Wednesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Wyatt Makes A Shocking Discovery

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, July 24 reveal that Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) will make a shocking discovery. After praising his girlfriend and her numerous virtues for the past couple of weeks, Wyatt will finally figure out that Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) is not the woman she appears to be.

“Wally” fans were heartbroken when Wyatt dumped Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) for Flo. At the time, Wyatt could not deal with the fact that Sally did not tell him that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) wanted to break up his brother’s marriage. He felt that Sally had been disloyal to him and that he could no longer trust her.

In fact, B&B fans will remember that he told Flo that she was the only woman who had been totally honest with him. However, he did not know that Flo was harboring her own secret. Ironically, Thomas also swore her to silence, the same as he did with Sally. How will Wyatt react when he learns that the woman he thought was perfect is also lying to him?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, per Highlight Hollywood, indicate that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will call his brother. Frantically, he will inform Wyatt that Flo and Thomas are hiding something. He will quickly recap what he had heard at the wedding then plead with Wyatt to do some investigation of his own.

Liam desperately wants to dig up the dirt on Thomas. All that he knows is that Thomas threatened Flo and told her that she would keep the secret until the day she dies. He also knows that Flo wanted to tell Hope the news, which means that it will have an impact on his ex-wife. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Liam will try to figure out what the connection between Thomas and Flo is.

Loading...

However, Wyatt will agree to do a little questioning of his own. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers promise that Wyatt will make a shocking discovery. Flo will accidentally reveal some truthful information about her past. Although she will try to cover up her mistake, Wyatt won’t miss a beat. He now knows an awful truth about his girlfriend.

Is Wyatt and Flo’s relationship at stake? Will he also give Flo the boot for not being truthful or will she get a free pass because she is his high school sweetheart?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.