‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 5 Return Date Announced At San Diego Comic-Con

The mid-season finale for Season 5 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead has only just aired on Sunday night. However, thanks to the Q&A panel at the recent San Diego Comic-Con, fans already know that there will only be a short break until the zombie apocalypse series returns.

Fear the Walking Dead has always slotted in between The Walking Dead, filling the gaps between each season and the mid-season finales. As a result of this, the air dates and return dates for Fear have been a little unpredictable, unlike The Walking Dead which premieres each season in February and returns to conclude the season every October.

Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead concluded its first half on Sunday night, with Morgan’s group successfully getting their plane to work and then flying home to the denim factory. While fans were expecting a lengthy break between Episodes 8 and 9, it has been announced during the Fear the Walking Dead panel at San Diego Comic-Con on the weekend that Season 5 will return much quicker than originally anticipated by fans.

According to Screen Rant, Season 5 of Fear will return on Sunday, August 11. This means there will only be two Sunday nights between the midseason finale and the airing of Episode 9, titled “Channel 4.” Season 5 will conclude on September 29 with the ominously titled “End of the Line.” Normally, there has been around two months between the airing of the first and second parts of each season. It also means it will segue nicely into the Season 10 premiere of The Walking Dead on October 6.

As for what will happen in the second half of Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead, the midseason episode set up the premise quite nicely. After returning home to the denim factory not seen since the start of Season 5, Morgan (Lennie James) and his group hear a woman’s call for assistance over the radio. They immediately decide to help her.

However, Logan (Matt Frewer), who has been the background antagonist for this season of Fear, announces that they will not have much luck reaching this woman unless the group first helps him to locate a gasoline refinery. This is because gas is now, essentially, out of date. The latest trailer for Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead also confirms that this is the direction in which the second half of the season will take when it returns in August.

Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead returns to AMC on August 11.