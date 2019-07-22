Ivanka Trump Is Trolled After Buying Her Daughter A White Dog, Twitter Users Draw Comparisons To Migrants

Ivanka Trump took to Instagram over the weekend to share photos of the new puppy she bought for her daughter Arabella Kushner’s eighth birthday, on July 17. The snow-white dog, named Winter, had social media users immediately trolling the First Daughter, leaving negative comments in which they drew comparisons between the color of the dog and the U.S. border crisis, according to The Daily Mail.

In a photo posted to Ivanka’s Instgram page, the dog, most likely to be a cross between a Siberian Husky and a Pomeranian, is featured sitting on a blue couch next to a bouquet of flowers. The adorable dog looks off at a distant point with bright-blue eyes as his ears stick straight up.

President Donald Trump’s daughter captioned the photo with a message to her five million followers to welcome the newest member of the Kushner family. While many of her followers left comments gushing over how cute and beautiful the dog was, the post also drew in many negative messages in which social media users criticized the choice to buy a white dog.

Attorney Michael Avenatti was one who took a stab at the First Family, retweeting the image of the dog and calling out Donald Trump Jr. in particular.

“Biff @DonaldJTrumpJr – condolences on your sister replacing you as her favorite puppy. Btw, does your family allow anything in their lives that is not WHITE?”

Other Twitter users followed suit, with one asking Ivanka if she would put the dog in a cage if it were brown instead of white. Another Twitter user joked that the dog being white is the only reason he wasn’t put directly into a cage. One more asked what the children in cages would be getting for their birthdays.

“What a beautiful animal!! My heart aches for her knowing she’ll have to be rehomed shortly – maybe you should make arrangements in advance as to who will care for her while you & your wife are in jail? Just a thought,” a Twitter user responded to the photo.

Another Twitter user left a dry response on the photo of the dog, writing that thousands of U.S. children hadn’t bathed, brushed their teeth, or been hugged in weeks thanks to Ivanka’s father, but that it’s “cool” she decided to get a new puppy.

This isn’t Ivanka’s first post to earn a slew of comments related to children in cages at the border. According to Yahoo!, she recently shared a photo of her son Theodore sleeping on the floor, in which she joked about him needing a crib. Critics were quick to ask the First Daughter if she could also buy cribs for all the children in cages while she was at it.