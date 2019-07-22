‘RHOA’ Stars Porsha Williams & Cynthia Bailey Rock Blonde Hairstyles On Instagram

Porsha Williams and Cynthia Bailey are both trying out new looks for the summer.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast members posed for a snapshot on Saturday, July 20 that Williams posted on her Instagram page. In the photo, the two women are both rocking blonde hairstyles. Williams’ opted to style her honey blonde tendrils in long, beach waves. Bailey decided to rock a blonde, curly afro as the two gazed into the camera in the photo slideshow. The two women are both rocking full-on, glamorous makeup looks as they stand together for the photo op. The two are also showing major cleavage in the photo.

At the time of writing, the Bravo stars received more than 80,000 likes. The duo also received more than 700 comments from Williams’ 4.7 million followers.

“You betta film with all the girls!!!!!!!!!” an RHOA fan exclaimed.

“Ladies you both are ROCKING the blonde!!!” another follower chimed in.

The Inquisitr previously shared that Bailey and Williams have become closer with each other through the years of filming RHOA together. While they have both had their share of drama on the show, the two have seemingly come together and have supported each other on and off camera. Bailey was one of the first housewives to publicly lend support to Williams after it was announced in June that she and ex-fiance Dennis McKinley broke up after being engaged for eight months. Bailey wrote a heart emoji under a post that Williams made the same week as the breakup in which she thanked God that she “made it out of bed this morning.”

The post also comes while the ladies are taping Season 12 of RHOA. Earlier this month, Williams posted another photo on Instagram of her and former “frenemy” Kenya Moore. The two were beaming as they had their baby girls Pilar Jhena McKinley and Brooklyn Daly on their laps. The mothers are reportedly “inseparable” and are joining forces to take down the show’s OG cast member NeNe Leakes, HollywoodLife reports.

“Kenya knows how to be good for TV, despite the fact Eva (Marcille) and NeNe aren’t getting along with her. Kenya loves how much she gets under Nene’s skin,” a source told the outlet. “She is so happy to be back holding her peach and being a part of the amazing platform that is the Housewives franchise. It’s great for business and Kenya is a smart businesswoman.”

Real Housewives of Atlanta will return to Bravo for Season 12 later this year.