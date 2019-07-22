Royal Experts Warn Queen Elizabeth That Prince Charles ‘Isn’t Popular’

When the time comes for Prince Charles to take over where his mother, Queen Elizabeth leaves off, a royal watcher thinks it’s important that the prince steps it up to improve his popularity.

Express quotes royal expert Tim Ewart who revealed that Prince Charles has a likeability problem. He believes with things as they are, there will be significant problems when Prince Charles becomes king. He believes that respect for Queen Elizabeth is the thing that holds the monarchy together.

“The reality for the monarchy is that when the Queen dies, one of the reasons for the monarchy’s popularity will be gone. A large part of the popularity of the monarchy is based on the popularity of the Queen. Will that transfer to her son?”

Ewart says this is an open question, because nobody can really know for sure, but it seems that Prince Charles is nowhere near as popular as his mother.

Ewart sees the next generation, the one with Prince William and Prince Harry, as the one which can reinvigorate the monarchy, as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have done already. Queen Elizabeth is hopeful that the popularity of Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton will bring in younger royal enthusiasts.

Prince Charles has always had a relatability problem, but he has his interests, his pet projects that often confuse the public, and make them wonder about his priorities reports The Inquisitr.

Prince Charles has been very involved in the environment and preservation, and one project in particular center around the renovation of his grandmother’s home, Castle Mey, in Caithness, Scotland, and turning it into a bed and breakfast, open to the public.

A Clarence House representative shared a statement on behalf of Prince Charles.

“The accommodation will be owned and operated by The Queen Elizabeth Castle of Mey Trust, of which HRH is President, and profits raised will go toward maintaining and operating the estate as a tourist destination in the North Highlands of Scotland.”

Robert Lovie, the director of outreach for The Prince’s Foundation says that the idea is that people can now spend more time in the area around Castle Mey and in Caithness.