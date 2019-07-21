Jordyn Woods Appeared In Rick Ross’ Video In Honor Of Her Father John, Said The Rapper Was His ‘Fav’

Jordyn Woods’ appearance in Rick Ross’ video for his latest single “Big Tyme” had a sentimental purpose.

The model met Ross while the two of them were both filming VH1’s Hip-Hop Squares. According to Complex, Jordyn’s momager Elizabeth spoke to Ross and shared how much her late husband, John, loved Ross’ music while he was alive. The sound engineer passed away in January 2017 after battling cancer.

After her mother and Ross exchanged information, Jordyn was asked to be a part of Ross’ video. The two were then seen in Miami filming what was found out to be a video for “Big Tyme.” The single from Ross’ anticipated new album also features Swizz Beatz.

Jordyn shared with her Instagram followers on Friday, July 19 that doing the video was something she couldn’t pass up.

“This was a moment for me because Ross was my dad’s fav so I had to do it,” she wrote under a video of her wearing a black, shimmery corset and a sequined skirt with a deep split.

Jordyn has been transparent online about dealing with her father’s death. The SecndNture CEO shared a photo of herself and her father on Instagram in honor of Father’s Day. In the touching tribute, Jordyn said back in June that she “feels his presence now more than ever” and also shared how much she missed her dad after posting two photos of them when she was a baby.

“Shoutout to all of the fathers out there holding down their loved ones and those who may not be a father yet but showcase what it’s like to be a strong man. Don’t forget to tell the people you love how you feel while they are still here!” Jordyn wrote in a lengthy caption.

This is the third music video appearance that Jordyn has made this year. People reports that the model appeared in YouTuber Justin Roberts’ video for his song “Way Too Much” back in April. Earlier this month, the Life of Kylie alum was also featured in Gunna’s music video for his single “Baby Birkin.” Jordyn plays Gunna’s love interest for the starring role and rocks a sleek, shoulder-length bob in the video. The model posted a snapshot of herself from the video, in which she is carrying several, bright-colored Birkin bags while wearing a white two-piece suit and a hot pink sash.

Ross’ album, Port of Miami, is set to release on August 9, per Complex.