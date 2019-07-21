‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Video: Douglas Shocks Thomas, “I Heard You – ‘Beth Is Alive'”

The Bold and the Beautiful weekly spoilers video for the week of July 22 is entitled “A Critical Mistake.” And while Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) seems to believe that everyone around him is messing up, it appears as if he will be the one to make a crucial error.

Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) wants to reveal the baby secret before Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) makes the mistake of her life by marrying Thomas. However, Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) will panic when she realizes that Flo’s intentions.

“I’m surrounded by idiots,” Thomas will say when he finds out. He will do anything to keep their secret under wraps or else he stands to lose the woman of his dreams. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that he will threaten Flo’s life and tell her, “You’re to keep this secret till the day you die.” He will frighten Flo so much that she will turn to her mother and Zoe later this week.

Thomas and Flo will make the first error when they argue in public. Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will overhear their conversation, per The Inquisitr. He will realize that Thomas and Flo are hiding something relating to the baby that Flo supposedly gave up for adoption. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that he will call his brother and tell him, “Thomas has a secret!” Liam wants Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) to subtly question Flo.

Zoe panics when Flo drunkenly states that there is still time to stop the wedding and tell the truth about baby Beth. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/OH73F6mS1I #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/TFH87mnkYh — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 19, 2019

Thomas will call Flo and warn her, “No one is going to know that Baby Beth is alive.” However, he won’t count on the fact that not all his conversations are as private as he would want them to be. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video shows that Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) will step into the room.

“What have I told you about knocking?” Thomas will ask.

Douglas will put on a brave face and confront his father with the truth. He will tell him, “I heard you – ‘Beth is alive’.”

How will Thomas react to the fact that Douglas knows his secret? Will he try to downplay the truth or will he threaten his own son? It appears as if Thomas made the most fatal error of them all. As Liam searches for clues, fans can expect Thomas to scramble as he tries to keep the secret quiet.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.