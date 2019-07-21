Wendy Williams Gets Emotional Discussing How Much Happier She Is After Reclaiming Her Life

Wendy Williams went through unimaginable heartbreak and still somehow ended happier than ever.

Talk show host Wendy Williams has had a very rough past year. For months, rumors of infidelity swirled around in the media in regards to her marriage to her former husband of nearly 22 years, Kevin Hunter. While Williams put on a happy face while on The Wendy Williams Show, her marriage was unraveling before her very eyes. Rumors involving her marriage reached a peak when it was revealed that Hunter welcomed a baby girl with his mistress. Shortly after, Williams filed for divorce and fired Hunter as the executive producer for her show, according to E! News.

In addition to her marital drama, Williams also publicly revealed that she was living in a sober house earlier this year as she attempted to get control of her struggle with addiction. In addition to cocaine use in the past, the talk show host has also battled addictions to alcohol and prescription pills. Months later, Williams 19-year-old son, Kevin Hunter Jr., got arrested after a physical altercation with his father. The teen was reportedly upset with Hunter for how he was treating his mother in the wake of their divorce. It seemed as if William’s life was truly falling apart in every aspect.

Nevertheless, the talk show host has somehow bounced back from it all and is doing better than ever. Williams has since reportedly gotten sober and begun dating again. According to sources close to Williams, the talk show host is finally healthy and happier than she has been in a long time.

Williams turned 55-years-old last week. As she walked out for The Wendy Williams show on her birthday, she was greeted by applause and cheers by her audience. After everything she’d been through, she was visibly emotional when discussing how much her life has changed for the better in such a short period of time.

Of course, it doesn’t hurt that Williams is currently dating a doctor. While she told her fans a few details regarding her new relationship, she didn’t reveal his name.

“It helps that he is a doctor. I’m not gonna say one more word, you’re not gonna blow this for me. You’re not gonna blow this for me. But he has been married, his kids are in their 20s. Like, he’s…and yes, he’s black. I know you’re wondering. He’s black, yes.”

Williams friends and family are reportedly relieved to see the host’s joy after so many months of turmoil.

“Wendy really is living her best life right now,” a source close to her said.