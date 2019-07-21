NeNe Leakes Comes Face-To-Face With Kenya Moore And Porsha Williams During Filming On ‘RHOA’ Season 12

The ladies didn't leave off on good terms after Season 11.

NeNe Leakes and Kenya Moore haven’t been on good terms for years. In fact, earlier this month they came face-to-face for the first time in months while working on the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, according to a Radar Online report shared on July 18.

Leakes recently met with both Moore and her other arch-nemesis, Porsha Williams, during filming on Season 12, according to the source. As the outlet reminded readers, the women have been keeping their distance from one another ever since the “Bye Wig” party.

As for the occasion that brought them face-to-face, that would be Leakes’ longtime friend Marlo Hampton’s “I Am Her” event, which took place on Wednesday, July 17.

There was “icy” tension in the air at the hair event, which was further fueled by the fact that Moore attempted to cause a stir at the event by bringing her own line of hair products and showing them off the Hampton’s attendees, according to Radar Online.

“Kenya was trying to wage a war with Marlo to cause drama,” an insider said.

Bravo TV didn’t include Moore in a full-time role during the show’s 11th season due to her secret wedding to husband Marc Daly months prior and her refusal to showcase their marriage on the show. So, when it comes to Season 12, Moore is reportedly doing what she can to stay in the mix with her co-stars, even if that means causing strain between them.

As for Leakes’ issues with Williams, they stem from last year’s Season 11 feud, during which Williams and Kandi Burruss attempted to sneak a peek at Leakes’ walk-in closet. As fans will recall, Leakes flipped after learning the women, and the Bravo TV cameras, had stepped foot into her private area. She was accused of getting physical with a cast member.

While Leakes was reportedly refusing to film with both Moore and Williams for some time, she was finally reunited with them on Wednesday and surprisingly, she was described as “calmer.”

“There were no confrontations, and she even said hello to Kenya,” Radar Online‘s source revealed. “She did not even speak to Porsha or acknowledge her.”

Although Leakes may have shown off a “calmer” demeanor at Hampton’s hair event, the Radar Online report went on to reveal that when it comes to her relationship with Williams, there isn’t much hope for a reconciliation because Williams isn’t interested.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 12 will air on Bravo TV sometime later this year.