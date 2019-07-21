Rihanna Will Expand Her Fenty Beauty Brand To Asia This September

Rihanna is continuing to make her cosmetics line Fenty Beauty a global entity by placing her products in Asia.

Rihanna announced on her Instagram page that she is planning to give more and more people access to the brand as it has gained popularity since it launched in 2017. Rihanna also said that Fenty Beauty would be available in Hong Kong, Macau, Seoul and Jeju come September.

“When I launched @fentybeauty in 2017, it was important to me to make sure it was available globally so everyone had access to it.” Rihanna wrote in a lengthy Instagram post.

According to WWD, Rihanna has found massive success with Fenty Beauty over the last few years. The singer launched Fenty Beauty in 2017 and was met with acclaim for featuring of 40 shades of foundation and 20 concealers for all skin colors, per The Independent. The makeup line, which is part of the LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton empire, brought in $500 million in sales last year. The cosmetics brand also brought in $100 million within the first few weeks after it launched in 2017.

“I’ve had my makeup done thousands of time, and when it comes to foundation, you just never know how it’s going to turn out,” Rihanna previously told Time.in 2017 when the brand was awarded one of the Best Inventions of 2017.

“It was also important that every woman felt included in this brand. We are all so different, with our own unique skin tones, so we started with the 40 foundation shades out the gate.”

In her post, Rihanna also shared that Fenty Beauty will be available in stores like Sephora and BEAUTY AVENUE globally. The Independent reports that Fenty Beauty was originally available exclusively at luxury store Harvey Nichols for online and in-store purchases.

In addition to expanding her cosmetics brand across the globe, the Grammy winner has also been promoting her latest venture into the fashion world. Rihanna announced in May that she would be launching a luxury line under the LVMH name. After much speculation, Fenty debuted to the world via a pop-up shop in Paris and was then made available online in May.

Although she is expanding her brands in a global way, Rihanna has reportedly not forgotten her music fan base. Billboard reports Rihanna is still hard at work on her upcoming ninth studio album, which her fans have nicknamed R9. She also said that the release date for the album has yet to be confirmed.