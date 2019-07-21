‘Donald Trump Wants To Start A Race War,’ Says His Former Adviser

In an interview with MSNBC broadcast on Saturday, former White House Adviser Omarosa Manigault Newman said that President Donald Trump “wants to start a race war,” Raw Story reports.

Manigault Newman went on Saturday Night Politics, hosted by Donny Deutsch, to discuss, among other issues, the vicious attacks the president has been launching at “The Squad” of progressive Congresswomen; Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.

Manigault Newman said that watching Trump attack the quartet made it “very clear” that he is a “clear and present danger to our democracy.”

“And everyone has been kind of tiptoeing what this actually is. Donald Trump wants to start a race war in this country and it started at that rally — it started with the tweets,” she said, referring to Twitter messages the commander-in-chief had sent less than a week ago, telling the four congresswomen to “go back” to their countries, despite the fact that all of them are American citizens, and three of them were born in the United States.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Trump’s tweets were described as racist and condemned around the world. The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives formally condemned the president’s remarks by passing a resolution, and Democratic politicians rushed to publicly express support for their colleagues.

The commander-in-chief has not stopped attacking the congresswomen, however. His attacks have, in fact, escalated, but the controversy reached fever pitch on Wednesday night during a typically-fiery Trump rally. During the rally, as the president ripped into Rep. Omar, the crowd chanted “send her back!” insulting the Somali refugee.

Trump has since gone back and forth between disavowing the chant and praising the crowd, renewing his attacks on the four congresswomen by accusing them of racism and anti-semitism.

Trump vs. the Squad — voters weigh in | via @GlobeOpinion https://t.co/jvmU21WK4h — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) July 19, 2019

But according to his former adviser, Omarosa Manigault Newman, Trump is not only attempting to start a race war — he is doing it a systematic, and strategic way. Manigault Newman said that the rally chant was not at all spontaneous, claiming that the crowd was — as per usual, according to her — stacked with planted “leaders,” individuals tasked with inciting rally crowds and starting chants.

“They had a nickname for her in the White House. She was called 'White House Barbie,'" said @Omarosa on @IvankaTrump's involvement in the Trump Administration. pic.twitter.com/jyuV8yqqWi — Saturday Night Politics (@SNPonMSNBC) July 21, 2019

“At those rallies, these things are choreographed,” she explained.

“There are section leaders who help to start the chants — so it was intentional and we know they did it so they would start the chants so he could test it.”

“That was no accident, it didn’t start spontaneously. He knew what they would be chanting,” the former White House adviser said, concluding that Trump has become a “dictator.”