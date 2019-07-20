WWE News: WWE Hall Of Famer Says He Is Going After A Current WWE Championship

A Hall of Famer is looking to get his hands on some gold.

There have been a lot of changes in WWE over the last few months and that includes a brand new championship belt. The WWE 24/7 Championship was introduced by Mick Foley in late May, as reported by The Inquisitr, and almost everyone has been attempting to capture it from the title holder. Now, a Hall of Famer has said that he’s not just coming back for the Raw Reunion on Monday, but he wants a shot at the belt.

The 24/7 Championship is a belt that is defended very much like the old-school WWF Hardcore Championship. It can be won at anytime and anywhere as long as an opponent brings a referee with them and can score a 1-2-3 pinfall over the title holder.

This brand new championship has changed hands a great number of times in the short time it has been in existence with R-Truth winning it over and over again. As of this writing, R-Truth is the current champion and he may very well hold onto it until the special edition of Monday Night Raw this week.

On this week’s episode of Raw, it is going to be a special reunion episode which brings back a lot of legends and names from the past. One of those big names is a former multi-time world champion and WWE Hall of Famer who has his eyes set on a bigger prize than just an appearance.

I’m not coming back to #RAW just for the sake of coming back. I’m coming back to bring my baby home! #RAWReunion pic.twitter.com/5O7Tm5qsgP — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) July 20, 2019

Mick Foley posted on his official Twitter account on Saturday and said that he was looking forward to getting back on Monday Night Raw. He said that he is coming back and he’s “coming back to bring my baby home!”

With that caption, Foley included a picture of himself holding the WWE 24/7 Championship on the night he introduced it on Raw. Foley hasn’t wrestled in a match for WWE since the 2012 Royal Rumble and his last singles match was against Jonathan Coachman in October of 2007.

Looking back at his WWF/WWE career, Mick Foley has won the WWE Championship on three occasions, eight sets of tag team titles, and the Hardcore Championship only one time. As a matter of fact, Mankind (Foley) was simply awarded the title by Vince McMahon and he never won it again.

This whole thing by Mick Foley could be just a way of building even more excitement for the Raw Reunion on Monday. Then again, it will be very interesting to see if he actually decides to go after the WWE 24/7 Championship held by R-Truth or whomever may have it in their possession at the time.