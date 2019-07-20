Only The ‘Star Power’ Of Michelle Obama And Oprah Winfrey Can Beat Donald Trump In 2020, Says Piers Morgan

Newsweek reports that journalist Piers Morgan, who is friends with Donald Trump, revealed on BBC’s This Week that he believes the only people that can defeat the president in 2020 are Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey. Although Morgan admits that former Vice President Joe Biden might have been able to win in 2016 due to being a “better candidate than Hillary Clinton,” he suggests that Biden is past his prime in terms of electability.

Morgan also claims that Representatives Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, Ayanna Pressley, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are pushing the Democratic party to the left and making people like Biden “almost unelectable.”

As for people in the race who can take on Trump, Morgan claims that Kamala Harris is a “possible contender,” but added that star power is the key to defeating Trump in 2020.

“They are going to be in a position that party, when they will be desperate for someone who can actually beat Trump,” he said. “If you ask me…the two names who can beat him. They would be Michelle Obama or Oprah Winfrey…if they could be persuaded. I’m totally serious.”

“I think they have the star power, I think they have the television quality that you need to be a candidate these days, I think they have the universal appeal…they’ve got balls of steel.”

As of now, RealClear Politics claims that Biden is still leading the Democratic presidential race with 28.4 percent of the support, followed by Bernie Sanders with 15 percent, Elizabeth Warren with 14.6 percent, and Kamala Harris with 12.6 percent. After the frontrunners, Pete Buttigieg has 4.8 percent support, Beto O’Rourke has 2.8 percent, Cory Booker has 1.8 percent, and Andrew Yang has 1.4 percent.

Per The Inquisitr, Texas Senator Ted Cruz believes that there is “absolutely” a chance that Trump could lose the 2020 election and chalks up the risk to Democratic “anger.” Newsweek reports that Cruz suggested on Friday on PBS’s Firing Line with Margaret Hoover that the election is going to be a coin flip. He points to his win over Democratic Beto O’Rourke by just three percentage points — the first time since 1993 that a Republican didn’t win a state race by at least 10 points.

Cruz claims that the shift in Democratic power in the historically Republican state is motivated in large part by anger, adding that the left is angry about Trump’s presidency, which he suggests will increase their voter turnout. As for who Cruz believes will take the Democratic nomination, he said that Sanders, Warren, and Harris are most likely to win.