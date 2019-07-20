Justin Bieber Thanks Donald Trump For A$AP Rocky Help, But Wants Him To Free Caged Kids Too

Donald Trump has shared his plan to help rapper A$AP Rocky get released from a Swedish prison, and singer Justin Bieber is grateful, but he has another favor to ask in reference to the crisis at the southern border.

Bieber gave Trump a shout out on Twitter (of course), but he had a postscript for the president according to Vanity Fair. The pop singer wanted to let Trump know that A$AP is his friend, and he appreciates his efforts.

“I want my friend out.. I appreciate you trying to help him. But while your at it @realDonaldTrump can you also let those kids out of cages?”

Bieber is saying politely what many on Twitter were thinking, especially after a week where Trump showed little compassion for immigrants amid the current crisis, including allowing the “send her back ” chant against congresswoman Ilan Omar. Many thought that Trump overcorrected by making his efforts to help the rapper under arrest in Sweden, sharing his thoughts on the social media platform.

Trump pivoted from talking about “the Squad” and shared his negotiations to get A$AP Rocky out of jail and back in the U.S.

“Just had a very good call with @SwedishPM Stefan Löfven who assured me that American citizen A$AP Rocky will be treated fairly. Likewise, I assured him that A$AP was not a flight risk and offered to personally vouch for his bail, or an alternative.”

Justin Bieber calls on President Trump to 'Let those kids out of cages,' while thanking him for helping A$AP Rockyhttps://t.co/DLWgiXJZ5e — TIME (@TIME) July 20, 2019

Trump then ended his tweet by revealing that he and the Swedish PM will talk again in 48 hours about the situation with A$AP Rocky.

Loading...

But NBC News warns that Bieber might be waiting a while for progress on both fronts, because Lofven isn’t moved by Trump’s offer, and the president hasn’t mentioned any change in the status with children detained in border detention centers.

Lofven explained that the rapper won’t get any special treatment in Sweden just because he’s a celebrity, or as a result of Trump advocating on his behalf.

“I will explain that the Swedish judicial system is independent. In Sweden, everyone is equal before the law, and this includes visitors from other countries.”

Trump admitted that he didn’t know the rapper personally, but he had been called by his black friends to see what could be done to get A$AP Rocky out of jail, or at least improve his conditions while behind bars. The president said he had heard from “many, many members of the African American community” who wanted to know what he could do to improve the rapper’s prospects.