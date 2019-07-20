‘B&B’ Recap For Friday, July 19: Phoebe Calls Hope ‘Mama’ During The Wedding Ceremony

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Friday, July 19 features Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) who told Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) that he should not be sure that the day would progress as he hoped that it would. Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) was late for her own wedding, and Liam thought that she might decide to back out of marrying Thomas. Later, the groom asked Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) to go and check on his bride. However, Steffy told him that Hope had told her that she wanted to speak to her mother, Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang).

Brooke was indeed talking to Hope, per She Knows Soaps. She encouraged her to call off the wedding. However, Hope told her mother that if she still did not understand that she needed to go forward with the wedding, she may as well go downstairs. Hope remained adamant that Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) needed her. Brooke went downstairs and told the guests that Hope would join them shortly.

Hope appeared in her wedding dress at the top of the stairs. She descended to Mendelssohn’s “Wedding March” as Thomas smiled at her. However, it was Liam who held the bride’s gaze. She recalled her wedding to Liam only a year before while walking down the aisle. At the altar, Hope told Steffy that the girls looked beautiful. Steffy thought the same of Hope.

Zoe panics when Flo drunkenly states that there is still time to stop the wedding and tell the truth about baby Beth. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/OH73F6mS1I #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/TFH87mnkYh — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 19, 2019

At Forrester Creations, Flo Fulton (Katrina Bowden) was on her way to the wedding. However, she was determined to stop the wedding. Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) wanted to know if Flo had been drinking, and the blonde confirmed it by taking a swig of a bottle. In Flo’s opinion, Hope would not be marrying Thomas if she knew about Beth. She also felt that Xander would take Zoe back if she just told the truth.

Carter began the service by talking about how Hope and Thomas found each other during a time of great loss in both of their lives. He then invited various family members to speak. Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) told Thomas that he was proud of him, while Brooke told Hope that marriage was a sacred commitment. Finally, it was Thomas’ turn to address his bride. He told her that everything that he did was for the sake of the family that they are building.

Thomas and Hope held hands at Carter’s request. Thomas said, “I do,” and when it was Hope’s turn someone interrupted the proceedings. Phoebe turned to Hope and repeatedly said, “Mama.” Hope was visibly shaken at Phoebe’s first word, and hesitated at the altar.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.