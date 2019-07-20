Lisa Rinna’s Daughter Delilah Belle Confirms She Was Admitted To A Rehab Facility For Debilitating Depression

The model opens up about her struggles with depression.

Lisa Rinna and actor Harry Hamlin’s daughter Delilah Belle has opened up about her struggle with mental health, reports Radar Online.

The model took to Instagram stories to explain she suffers from depression. The 21-year-old confessed she has been to a rehabilitation center twice this past year.

“I’ve been hesitant to share this information with you guys because there are a lot of you now and sometimes that scares me. I strive to try my hardest to be a positive influence on my younger followers. I wanted to share this with you guys today because it could help at least one person struggling with anxiety and or depression,” Delilah wrote on her story.

Lisa’s daughter confided her move to New York to study at NYU caused her to have horrible depression. She went onto say she felt trapped in a toxic relationship which worsen her mental health.

“I got trapped in a severely unhealthy relationship that pushed me over the edge. I couldn’t get out of the relationship… I thought I was deserving of it,” Delilah explained.

In February, at her lowest point, the model contacted her famous mother and described her unhealthy living situation. After speaking to Lisa, Delilah booked the earliest flight to Los Angeles. Two weeks after returning home, the model was admitted to a rehab facility.

“[Rehab was the] best thing that has ever happened to me,” asserted the model.

Delilah admitted she went back to rehab for 60 days last month. She noted while at rehab, she was able to work on coping with past traumas. The model also stated rehab has allowed her to experience self-love and self-respect.

In the Instagram story, the 21-year-old advised her fans to cut out toxic people from their lives and to get help if they are suffering with mental illness.

Delilah’s younger sister, Amelia Gray, 17, also recently talked about her struggles with anorexia, reported Us Weeking.

Amelia faced backlash when a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills episode aired on June 4, showing the teen being rude to her father after he requested her to eat a burger. Like her big sis, Amelia went onto Instagram stories to explain her behavior, noting she was in a bad place and has not fully recovered with her eating disorder.

To see more of Delilah Belle and Amelia Gray, be sure to watch the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Bravo.