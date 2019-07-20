Watch Manchester United Vs. Inter Milan Live Stream: International Champions Cup Match, Start Time, Preview

Two giants of England and Italy open their preseason International Champions Cup tours facing each other, as Manchester United and Inter Milan take the pitch in Singapore.

The Asian leg of the preseason International Champions Cup competition gets underway on Saturday with a clash of European titans. The English Premier League’s Manchester United take on 18-time Italian Serie A champions Inter Milan, with the added intrigue of a controversial, major player transfer deal between the two clubs, as The Manchester Evening News hinted.

But both teams will be looking to get themselves fit for their respective 2019-2020 campaigns in which each side will be determined to better their subpar performances turned in last season. Inter barely snuck into fourth place, hanging on to a UEFA Champions League place, while Man United dropped to sixth, ending up in the Europa League. Both will try to get on track in the match that will live stream from Singapore.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the preseason International Champions Cup showdown on Saturday, pitting Premier League power Manchester United against 18-time Italian Serie A champions Inter Milan, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Singapore Time at the 60,000-seat National Stadium in the Singapore district of Kallang, on Saturday, July 20.

In the United Kingdom, that kickoff time is set for 12:30 p.m. British Summer Time on Saturday. In Italy, kickoff will take place at 1:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time. But fans in the United States will need to wake up early to catch the International Champions Cup match, with a kickoff time of 7:30 a.m. ET, 4:30 a.m. PT. Fans in Japan can catch the live stream starting at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Japan Standard Time.

One of the most important, yet controversial players on each team will be missing for the International Champions Cup match. For Manchester United, Belgium international Romelu Lukaku remains out with an ankle injury. But the star has already made it clear that he hopes that his next game will not be with United, but instead with Antonio Conte’s Inter, according to Sempre Inter. But Manchester United have reportedly demanded a sizable $93 million price tag for the Belgian.

On the other side of the ball, Inter Milan’s malcontent Argentine goal-scorer Mauro Icardi also appears to be on his way out, and has been ruled out of the Asia tour, including Saturday’s match against United. According to Sempre Inter, Serie A rivals SSC Napoli are preparing a “big money” offer for Icardi.

The next time Manchester United star Romelu Lukaku pulls on a shirt, it may be in the Nerrazurri colors. Michael Regan / Getty Images

To watch a free live stream of the Saturday Manchester United vs. Inter Milan International Champions Cup preseason showdown, log in to ESPN, the online streaming service offered by the sports broadcasting giant ESPN. Live streams from ESPN and ESPN 2, which airs the big-name preseason clash, are available through the ESPN apps for mobile devices, as well as on set-top streaming boxes, such as the Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire.

To watch the Manchester United vs. Inter Milan preseason match live stream for free without cable or satellite provider credentials, fans can sign up for a free trial of a multi-channel live TV streaming package such as Sling TV, or YouTube TV. Those internet TV services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they each offer free seven-day trial periods, allowing fans to watch the Red Devils vs. Nerazzurri preseason match streamed live at no charge.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream is set to be carried by MUTV Online, and in Italy, Sport Italia will live stream the International Champions Cup clash.

In Spain, Movistar+ steams the game. In Japan, DAZN Japan will carry the live stream. For a list of other outlets around the globe that will carry a live stream of Manchester United vs. Inter Milan preseason match, be sure to check Live Soccer TV.