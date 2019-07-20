‘Bachelorette’ Contestant Luke Parker Was In Tears After Filming ‘Men Tell All’ Special

Monday night, The Bachelorette viewers will watch the men of Hannah Brown’s season come together to talk about all of the drama that went down throughout filming. Luke Parker will be front-and-center for much of this and it seems that he struggled with some intense emotions once it was all over.

The Bachelorette spoilers have teased that despite Hannah eliminating Luke during their date in Greece, he will show up at the next rose ceremony. Things will get heated, but teasers have detailed that he will ultimately leave. Viewers will see this air on Monday night, and then they’ll see the Men Tell All.

Luke will face a lot of questions and criticism from host Chris Harrison, the other guys, and from Hannah. After the taping that took place in Los Angeles last Friday, Luke’s brother Mike called the Todd Starnes Show to talk about what happened.

The show, which is part of the Fox News family, talked with Mike who was anxious to speak out because Luke remains under contract and can’t say much yet.

Mike said that he believes the show had a “progressive agenda that they wanted to push.”

Parker said that he thinks Luke was essentially thrown under the bus because the show wanted to promote a different kind of Christianity where people can twist the words of the scripture. He says that Luke was treated poorly by the show because of his conservative religious beliefs.

Luke’s brother said that the show twisted things around repeatedly to create the character they wanted. As Us Weekly notes, Mike explained during the interview that after the Men Tell All taping, Mike met his brother at the airport and found him in tears.

Mike said that it was the first time he’d seen Luke feeling hurt throughout this Bachelorette process and that it was tough to see that. Parker added that the tears came from Luke feeling concerned for everybody connected to the experience, even the audience members.

“His heart just went out to them in that moment, and the way that they treated him, the way that they ambushed him. That was tough for him. He’s bouncing back, but that was a tough moment to see my brother in.”

Based on The Bachelorette spoilers about the Men Tell All previously detailed by The Inquisitr, Luke Parker spends a lot of time in the hot seat and doesn’t leave with anything necessarily resolved. Hannah Brown is said to make it clear she wants nothing more to do with him, and the guys seemingly feel the same. Fans haven’t been all that supportive of Parker either and it’ll be interesting to see how viewers feel after Monday night’s episode.