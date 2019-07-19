‘Big Brother 21’ Week 4 Spoilers: New HOH Narrows Down Nominees For Eviction

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Big Brother Season 21.

Things have turned upside down in the Big Brother house, now that an outsider has taken over the Head of Household reins. Last night it was reported by Big Brother Daily’s Twitter account that Cliff Hogg III won the Week 4 HOH competition. Cliff just won his way back in the house after being the third player voted out of the game. Along with Ovi Kabir, Kemi Faknule, and David Alexander, Cliff battled his way out of Camp Comeback and the victories didn’t stop there.

Now that Cliff is HOH, he has been discussing who to nominate for eviction. He has already noted that anyone who has sat on the block previously this season doesn’t need to worry about being put back up this week. This means that Kathryn Dunn, Nicole Anthony, and Jessica Milagros should be safe from eviction if Cliff keeps his word.

When speaking with Christie Murphy on Friday afternoon, Cliff said it didn’t make sense for him to put up Nick Maccarone or Bella Wang strictly because of numbers. This means that one of the members of the Six Shooters alliance should be sitting on the block come eviction night.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

The Six Shooters consists of Jack Matthews, Jackson Michie, Holly Allen, Analyse Talavera, Tommy Bracco, and Christie. During his conversation with Christie, Cliff also noted that he trusted her and that she would more than likely not be going on the block. He discussed putting up Jack and Jackson together, ensuring that one of them would go home even if they managed to nab the Power of Veto (POV).

Christie is still in possession of the Diamond Power of Veto where she could really change the game come POV night. The power gives Christie the opportunity to name her own replacement nominee during the Veto ceremony, meaning Cliff would not be in total control of his HOH week. If Jack or Jackson manages to pull themselves off the block, Christie could keep the Six Shooters safe while putting up Nick, Bella, or any of the previously nominated houseguests.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

In a conversation with Sam Smith, Cliff also noted that Jackson is not his main target. Big Brother Daily documented the duo’s chat Friday afternoon.

Loading...

“I don’t want Michie to go home. I don’t feel like he is nearly as much of a threat as Jack is. He is not my primary target but things happen,” Cliff said.

The nomination ceremony is expected to occur Friday night.

Big Brother airs every Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday nights on CBS.