Hailey Baldwin Seems To Hints That She Is Retiring From Modeling To Focus On Her Marriage To Justin Bieber

Hailey Baldwin’s latest Instagram post may be a clue to her fans that she’s retiring from the runway.

The model posted a photo of herself walking in the Zadig & Voltaire Fall/Winter 2018 show and wrote a critique of herself under the snap. According to People, Baldwin stated that her arm placement was off, and said that doing so on the runway was something that would “never be my thing again.”

Many of the model’s fans thought that saying this was a confirmation that she wouldn’t be focused on the runway as much in upcoming seasons.

Baldwin is reportedly stepping away from runway shows to focus on other interests. One of those interests would be to make her marriage to Justin Bieber more of a priority. Since the couple wed last year, Baldwin has been interested in spending as much time with Bieber as possible and is choosing her gigs more wisely now, a source told the outlet.

“She is definitely pickier about the projects that she commits to. Right now, she doesn’t seem too interested in doing more runway shows, but that can of course change. When is comes to work, she is in a position where she can just play it by ear,” the source said.

Last year, Baldwin revealed that prioritizing her family, friends and her then-fiance was important to her as she prepared for fashion week. The model, who has been in the industry for five years, said she is “choosy” about what shows she wants to walk. She is like this because then she is free spend her time on other aspects of her life.

Baldwin and Bieber became engaged in July 2018 after being friends for nine years, per Glamour.

Since getting married, Bieber has opened up about stepping down from his own career due to his battles with anxiety and depression. The “Baby” singer did perform with Ariana Grande at Coachella and recently released a single with Ed Sheeran titled “I Don’t Care,” in which he opens up about his mental health issues, Page Six reports.

While her fans may not see her on the runway, Baldwin has taken on more modeling jobs through ad campaigns with major brands like Levi’s, Miu Miu, Carolina Herrera and Roxy x Sister. Her husband is also reportedly pleased as the two continue to build their lives together.

“Hailey is able to support Justin in a way that no one else has been able to. She only comes from a place of love. She doesn’t want anything from him except for him to be able to be the best person and husband. Justin is overwhelmingly grateful for how patient and supportive Hailey is,” a source said.