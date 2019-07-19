Prince Harry Found A ‘Pippa Middleton-Replica’ In Meghan Markle, Says Royal Reporter

After Prince William and Kate Middleton’s show-stopping Royal Wedding in 2011, many fans were hoping that there might be a romance brewing between Prince Harry and the Duchess of Cambridge’s sister Pippa. Now, a royal reporter reflects that though there was no relationship in the cards between Harry and Pippa, it was ironic that he married what he coined a “Pippa Middleton-replica,” per The Sun.

Royal commentator Duncan Larcombe pointed out that many royal fans had seen — or hoped for — sparks between the redheaded prince and the maid of honor.

“After the Royal Wedding, there was a discussion there was something romantic between Harry and Pippa, which was incorrect,” he said.

“But it’s quite funny to think that Harry is now married to somebody who is quite similar in temperament, personality and bubbliness to Pippa.”

The two share a lot of similarities. Appearance is one of the largest, with an almost identical face shape, as well as similar hair and coloring. In addition, the two share a lot of characteristics. For example, both are dedicated to fitness. Pippa has famously participated in marathons and bicycle races for charity. Meghan, meanwhile, is a yoga devotee, and had often posted pictures from the gym on Instagram when she was still working as an actress on Suits. The photos can be seen on fan website Meghan’s Mirror.

The two are also self-professed foodies. Meghan often posted recipes to her now-defunct blog The Tig, and was even cooking a roasted chicken when Prince Harry popped the question. Pippa, in turn, released a book on entertaining called Celebrate, which included numerous recipes. She also was a columnist for Waitrose Magazine, where she wrote about food, with some snippets of fitness included as well.

Shaun Botterill / Getty Images

Finally, the two women have both occasionally been accused of social climbing. Pippa and Kate were once cruelly called the Wisteria Sisters, a play on the flower that has a “ferocious ability to climb,” per The Daily Mail. Larcombe even pointed out that “Pippa has happily dabbled in the celebrity world.”

Meanwhile, British journalist and television personality Piers Morgan has openly called Meghan Markle a “social climber,” per Fox News.

However, though Larcombe says the two women are remarkably similar, he does not see a future where the two of them become friends.

“On paper Pippa and Meghan seem like a match made in heaven, as they are both good cooks, enjoy exercise and are wealthy mums with small baby sons,” he began.

“Reality check is she is never going to be more than an American duchess married to Prince Harry who was hurtful to Pippa’s sister.”