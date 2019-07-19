Daily Dose Of ‘General Hospital’: Softball And Love In The Afternoon

GH couples got their romance on.

General Hospital was full of romance on Thursday, and fans loved it. There is always plenty of drama, intrigue and mob-related storylines, but love in the afternoon seems to have been scarce lately. However, the ABC soap delivered yesterday, with a little softball mixed in.

Jason and Sam haven’t had a lot of time together until now. With the ruse to take Shiloh down, their love life has not been their priority. But JaSam fans got a treat on Thursday’s General Hospital. Sam had a surprise waiting for Jason, as SheKnows Soaps had previously teased. She is getting Shiloh’s tattoo removed from her backside. She also wants to help Willow, Harmony and Carol to do the same to be rid of the Dawn of Day leader forever. They talked some more, and Jason told Sam that nothing would ever again push them apart. Jason turned playful and they shared a kiss.

Willow is free now after spending a few days and nights in a jail cell. She also just got word that Shiloh would not have any rights to Wiley while he is under criminal investigation. Chillow fans also got to see her and Chase get playful with each other. Even Willow liked what she saw with her man in his softball uniform. Port Charles is hosting a softball game between the PCPD and ELQ, and the men are ready to play ball.

Willow's looking to the future, West Coast. What does her life in Port Charles look like outside of the classroom?

Tune into an emotional, new #GH – STARTING NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/ODMlm3sg3S — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) July 18, 2019

Unfortunately for Michael, he didn’t get much of a chance to play, as he got hit in the ribs with the ball thanks to Chase. He had a large bruise, but Sasha was on hand to take care of him. He wasn’t hurt too bad, as the couple shared a kiss and more.

Loading...

Jordan was caught dancing at home in her sweats eating a bowl of cereal by Curtis. He loved seeing her like this, and so did General Hospital fans. She is still recovering from her kidney transplant and has left her duties as police commissioner to Mac Scorpio. Now that she has some free time on her hands, she is anxious to resume “bedroom activities.” The doctor told her she wouldn’t have to wait long, as she is healing quicker than expected. They made their own romance with Curtis saying that he would wait forever for her.

The romance will be put on hold for Friday’s General Hospital, as the drama heats up with villains Shiloh Archer and Ryan Chamberlain back on screen. Keep watching to see what develops with those two.