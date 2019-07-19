Carrie Underwood Reveals How She Dropped The Baby Weight After Welcoming Second Child

Carrie's revealing her workout secrets after showing off her insane post-baby body.

Carrie Underwood is opening up about losing weight after welcoming her second child with husband Mike Fisher, son Jacob, into the world back in January. The stunning and talented country star – who’s also mom to 4-year-old son Isaiah – spoke to Good Morning America this week about hitting the gym again after baby and also admitted that she was initially left feeling “frustrated” when she first started working out again.

“I get frustrated because I have high expectations for myself and after having my second child, going into the gym when I got the clear from my doctor, doing a push-up was way harder than it was not too long ago,” Underwood told the site of how she initially struggled after baby.

“It takes a while to feel like yourself again,” she added.

But, as she’s been proving in various snaps posted to social media over the past few days, she’s most definitely looking happier and healthier than ever right now.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, the “Southbound” singer stunned in a black two-piece from her own athleisure range, Calia by Carrie Underwood, at an event in The Hamptons earlier this week.

The gorgeous Grammy winner proudly showed off her flat and toned middle to the world as she posed in her swimwear with a matching black sarong tied around her hips.

But just how did she get back in such amazing shape less than six months after giving birth to Jacob?

Underwood told the morning show this week that exactly how she works out depends on the day and how she’s feeling.

The star admitted that it “really depends on the day, you just gotta listen to your body,” when it comes to her workout routine, adding that she loves to go for a good run or a long walk because they’re both “nice for your soul.”

“A lot of people will go workout in order to feel great, but if you feel great in the first place, you’re one step ahead,” Carrie said of her mantra when it comes to getting active.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, earlier this year, the star shared her exact workout while out on the road as part of her new tour, titled the “Cry Pretty Tour 360,” with her personal trainer.

Underwood posted a photo of a notepad with several tough workouts listed on them, including mountain climbers, squats with a barbell, deadlifts, and burpees.

In the caption of the Instagram upload, she revealed that she did several reps of each move with heavier and heavier weights and even ran on the treadmill in between the sets all just four months after giving birth.

“It was a fun, full-body workout!” Carrie told fans of her intense exercise session.