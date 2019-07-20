Katy Perry Rocks $1,140 Versace Suit Jacket In Civil Court, Defends Herself Against Stealing Music

Katy Perry looked ready to fight when she purposefully walked into a Los Angeles courthouse on July 18. Her quest was to present evidence involving her hit 2013 song, “Dark Horse,” testifying that she did not engage in copyright infringement with regard to Christian rapper Marcus Gray, aka Flame’s 2008 song, “Joyful Noise.”

To present her case, the “Teenage Dream” singer looked cool, commanding, and very turned out. She wore a suit jacket by Versace, priced at a whopping $1,140, according to Page Six.

The tailored jacket was double breasted and constructed with wide shoulders, giving a power vibe. Underneath the pricey garment, Perry rocked a simple white shell. Her mint green, straight leg, skinny pants perfectly matched her designer jacket.

While all of this serious fashion business was going on in order to swath the star in style, her feet were another matter. They were sitting in Neous “Chost” sandals, which both Page Six and Net-A-Porter priced at $645.

Though these leather heels — which had to be removed for inspection before the singer was allowed inside the California courthouse — were apparently comfortable, they were also unique. That air of individuality was evident, given each sandal’s wide PVC strap and its white leather, big toe loop, handily setting these shows apart from ordinary footwear.

The feisty blonde’s nearly shoulder-length hair was worn down and a bit messy, probably done that way on purpose. Hidden behind the pretty strands, Perry had on mint green hoops, the style a throwback to the 1970s.

Meanwhile, the 34-year-old talent’s pretty face featured white cat-eye sunglasses. She was wearing those striking shades before entering the civil court in the City of Angels.

While wearing her confident sartorial statement, Perry spent 35 minutes on the stand, according to Variety.

“In her testimony, Perry said that co-writers Dr. Luke (Lukas Gottwald) and Cirkut brought her the song’s instrumental track, which suggests the two could have included elements of ‘Joyful Noise’ in the song without Perry’s knowledge.”

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Perry reportedly testified that she had never even heard “Joyful Noise,” indicating that plagiarism was impossible, stated ABC News, via Variety.

Furthermore, the beat of the song was the central issue as far as Flame and his crew are concerned. That aspect of the fight was argued by Perry’s attorneys, who said “the musical phrase is too common and brief to be protected by copyright,” per Variety.

Katy Perry was expected to be back in court on July 19. No information on what happened during today’s session was available at the time of this writing.