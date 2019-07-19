Ramona Singer Accuses Luann De Lesseps Of Drinking After Rehab In Explosive Reunion

Like most of the housewives reunions, this years’ Real Housewives of New York City one has been one for the books.

In Part I and Part II of the special, there have already been a number of explosive fights and during tonight’s episode, People shares that Ramona Singer and Luann de Lesseps squared off in an epic battle. The drama all began when the cabaret star talked about her arrest and going to rehab calling herself a “self-sabotager.” But currently, Luann shared with Andy Cohen and the audience that she is doing great noting that she is trying to be extra careful around things that could cause her to get into trouble.

“I don’t know really know,” she said of herself at the time of the arrest. “I know that I was definitely self-medicating and I was on a highway to hell.”

De Lesseps then explained her controversial decision to leave rehab early, going for just two weeks instead of three, so she would be able to perform in her popular cabaret show. According to the reality star, she made the right choice by leaving rehab for the show because she loves performing and being on stage and it’s basically therapy for her, she says. The mother of two also noted that she didn’t want to have to disappoint fans and cancel shows.

But while Luann seems to think that she is on the right path in her sobriety, the outspoken Ramona Singer was there to call her bluff.

“As an outsider looking in, I think you should have canceled. You should have never left rehab.”

De Lesseps tried to clap back at Singer, calling her “Mrs. Pinot Grigio,” but that didn’t stop Ramona from telling Lu that she was going to give her some tough love and that’s when she dropped a bombshell.

“I believe you’re still drinking on the side,” Singer said.

Of course, Luann denied the claims as she has in the past but the brawl between the two women was definitely at the center of the heated reunion special. And prior to the second installment of the special, Luann shared a short clip from the show with her Instagram followers that included a number of tense scenes between the women in the cast. The post earned the reality star a lot of attention with over 600 likes and 40 plus comments with many fans chiming in to let de Lesseps know that they would be tuning in.

“I hope it’s not too painful again as your friends tell you what a self-absorbed mess you’ve been. You don’t seem to be taking your recovery and sobriety seriously — I hope you don’t have a major “fall in the bushes” relapse when they bring this up,” one follower wrote.

“I’ll be watching,” another chimed in.

Part three of the reunion special is set to air on Bravo next Thursday evening.