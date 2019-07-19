Nicole Kidman Is Not Pregant With Third Baby, Despite Tabloid Report

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s relationship has become regular fodder for the tabloids but a new article is making big claims about the future of their family. Star recently “reported” that Nicole Kidman is a couple of weeks pregnant with the couple’s third baby. They have two older daughters together, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret. Kidman also has two children from her previous marriage to Tom Cruise, Isabella, and Connor.

The article also contends that the couple was on the brink of divorce before the baby news and that she conceived via in vitro fertilization.

“Keith has promised to spend every free minute he has with Nicole, and she’s vowed to be present and attentive when they’re together,” their alleged source said.

But celebrity news fact-checker Gossip Cop is on the case and they report that the story is untrue. They state that they’ve interviewed a rep for the Big Little Lies actress who said that she is not pregnant via IVF and that her marriage to Keith Urban is not on the verge of collapse.

Earlier this year in an interview with People Magazine, Nicole Kidman confessed that she would have loved to have more kids with Keith Urban, but wished they had met when she was younger. Kidman is 52 years old and married Urban when she was 39.

“We go, ‘Oh gosh, I wonder if we met when we were 25, then we could’ve had 10 of them!'” Kidman said to People. “But Keith says, ‘Stop the wanting mind.’ It’s far better to be completely in love and satiated with what you’ve been given, what we’ve been given.”

She also reflected on the moment she knew that she wanted to marry Urban.

“It was my (38th) birthday, and he stood outside with gardenias at 5 a.m. on my stoop in New York,” she said. “That is when I went, ‘This is the man I hope I get to marry.'”

Kidman also regularly shares social media posts where they unabashedly show their love for one another. On their anniversary this year, Kidman posted a touching black and white photo of Urban kissing her on the forehead.

Loading...

In May, she also uploaded a cute video of them singing “Your Song” by Elton John. The moment is even more special when you remember this one of the songs Ewan McGregor’s character sang to Nicole Kidman’s in the movie musical Moulin Rouge.

Kidman’s People interview and these Instagram posts paint the picture of a couple who are in love with a marriage that’s rock-solid, despite the tabloid reports that say otherwise.