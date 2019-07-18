‘One Piece’ Chapter 949 Spoilers: Luffy’s Group Conquers Udon After Intense Battle Against Queen’s Underlings

One Piece Chapter 949 is yet to be officially released but spoilers are already surfacing on the web. The upcoming chapter of One Piece will mainly focus on the ongoing commotion at the Prisoner’s Mine involving Monkey D. Luffy, Tony Tony Chopper, Kiku, Raizo, and Kawamatsu. Will Luffy and his allies succeed to take down the subordinates of Beast Pirates All-Star Queen the Plague and free all the prisoners?

In the spoilers posted at Reddit, One Piece Chapter 949 started with Luffy, Chopper, Kiku, Raizo, and Kawamatsu wreaking havoc inside the Prisoner’s Mine to give all the prisoners hope that the Land of Wano could still be saved from Shogun Kurozumi Orochi and Emperor Kaido. To stop Luffy and his allies, the guards at the Prisoner’s Mine started shooting bullets that contain different types of viruses.

One Piece Chapter 949 revealed that the plague bullets were made by Queen himself. Queen called the weapons he created “Zombie.” When a person is hit by the plague bullets, he will get an infectious disease and feel burning pain until he dies. However, instead of using the plague bullets against Luffy’s group, the guards are targeting the prisoners.

The guards succeeded to hit several prisoners and used them as biochemical weapons. They commanded the infected prisoners to get close to Luffy’s group so that they can also catch the viruses and prevent them from causing more casualties from the Beast Pirates’ side. While charging towards Luffy’s group, the infected prisoners are crying in pain. Most of them are blaming Luffy and his allies for putting them in their current situation. They keep telling Luffy’s group that it’s impossible to take down Emperor Kaido and ask them to leave the Prisoner’s Mine.

One Piece Chapter 949 is set to feature Luffy’s speech to the prisoners of Udon. After hearing their plea, Luffy decided to touch the infected prisoners to show that the viruses don’t affect him at all. Luffy also told them why he wanted to free the Land of Wano from Emperor Kaido.

“I promised Otama that I’ll save this country, to let everyone eat to their heart’s content,” Luffy said. “We are here to defeat Kaidou. There’s no reason for us to get stopped by our comrades. You guys decide whether you want to follow Kaidou or follow us.”

All the prisoners are moved by Luffy’s speech. Beast Pirates headliner Babanuki didn’t like what is currently happening inside the Prisoner’s Mine and ordered his men to shoot a large number of plague bullets to the prisoners. However, with his ability to slightly predict the future, Luffy succeeded to stop Babanuki and his subordinates from executing their plan. Luffy and his allies succeeded to conquer Udon by defeating all the enemies at the Prisoner’s Mine. Luffy then turned to all the prisoners and told them to decide whether they want to join them in their upcoming war against Emperor Kaido and the Beast Pirates or not.