Spencer Pratt Says He Only Talks To ‘Hills: New Beginnings’ Cast When There’s Cameras Around: ‘I Hate You All’

The MTV star reveals he stopped talking to former best friend Brody Jenner in 2007.

Spencer Pratt has a lot to say about The Hills: New Beginnings cast—even things he probably shouldn’t be saying. The outspoken MTV star told the LadyGang podcast that the network isn’t showing the real drama between the cast—which includes Brody Jenner, Audrina Patridge, Justin Bobby, Whitney Port, Mischa Barton, Brandon Lee, and his own sister Stephanie Pratt—because they want to make the cast appear to be “likable.”

“I’ll be honest and I’m going to get in trouble for this but… they’re toning it down because they want people to be likable, which I don’t want to watch anything likable. I personally think the network is protecting a lot of the cast.”

Pratt isn’t protecting anybody, though. The reality star said he has received clapback from his Hills co-stars from some of the things he has tweeted and talked about. The Pratt Daddy founder also described his castmates as “lunatics” who think they’re “so special and we should be filming them.”

“I have cast members texting me like, off the show, like, so affected by tweets and things I’m saying on podcasts… people are so used to controlling their narratives and the edit, and it’s like, ‘I’m not protecting any of you. I hate you all.’ Like, literally, ‘I hate you.'”

Indeed, Pratt doesn’t bow down on social media. His real-time Twitter posts are the perfect companion to any Monday night Hills: New Beginnings viewing party. The crystal guru definitely does not hold back when talking about his co-stars, as can be seen from this sampling of his commentary on the show.

JB’s a magical human being and Stephanie’s the living embodiment of the snake emoji, so you do the math on how this works out. #TheHills — Pratt Daddy (@spencerpratt) July 9, 2019

How much acid did Justin take before filming his interviews? #TheHills — Pratt Daddy (@spencerpratt) July 9, 2019

Nice to see full-fledged cast member Mischa Barton show up in the last five minutes of the episode. #TheHills — Pratt Daddy (@spencerpratt) July 9, 2019

I’d invite Justin Bobby to perform at my crystal party, but I don’t know if he’s ready to move from the tequila bar to the big time #TheHills — Pratt Daddy (@spencerpratt) July 16, 2019

Sorry about not inviting you to the crystal party, Brody. I heard Kaitlynn doesn’t let you drink. #TheHills — Pratt Daddy (@spencerpratt) July 16, 2019

I’ve never been unpredictable. I show up. I hand out crystals. If you start drama, I’ll finish it. Don’t know why Kaitlynn’s tripping.

Mischa trying to remember how long she’s known Brody’s mom — spoiler alert: since this scene began filming — is her best acting work. #TheHills — Pratt Daddy (@spencerpratt) July 16, 2019

I honestly don’t think Mischa has any idea that Audrina’s friend isn’t actually Audrina. #TheHills — Pratt Daddy (@spencerpratt) July 16, 2019

In the LadyGang interview, Pratt also confirmed that he is not real-life friends with any of the cast on The Hills revival. The Pratt Daddy founder revealed that he actually stopped speaking to Brody Jenner in 2007, but isn’t able to publicly talk about the real reason for the beef between them. Pratt noted that there is “a lot more to this story and the angle that is logical for the television show,” and that he would “break the fourth wall” if he told the whole truth of why he and Brody have a real problem with one another.

Indeed, after a Hills: New Beginnings scene that showed the former besties sparring at a Justin Bobby show, Pratt’s wife, Heidi Montag, took to Twitter to say the fight was not all as it seemed.

“I’ll never blame the edit, but what you see…isn’t always the truth,” Montag tweeted. “Especially when it comes to that Spencer/Brody fight. #TheHills.”

Spencer Pratt admitted to LadyGang that he hates his former best friend Brody the most, but that he does actually like newcomer Brandon Thomas Lee, the 22-year old son of actress Pamela Anderson and Motley Crue rocker Tommy Lee. Unfortunately, Pratt claims that Brandon is no longer “allowed” to speak to him because of Brody.

Pratt also made it clear that he has no interest in hanging out with his Hills: New Beginnings co-stars unless MTV’s cameras are rolling.

“Unless there’s a camera here, don’t call me. If we’re not filming, you don’t exist to me, go away.”

The Hills: New Beginnings airs Mondays at 10 p.m. on MTV.