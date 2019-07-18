Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Adam Blackmails Michael

Stunning new The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Adam blackmails Michael, which leaves Nick without a lawyer as the custody hearing approaches.

Michael (Christian LeBlanc) threatened Adam (Mark Grossman) and told Adam that he too has a dark side. Although it’s been a while since Michael brought out his less upstanding side, he certainly has quite a history in Genoa City. Sure, Michael is no fire starter like his brother Kevin (Greg Rikaart), but he’s managed to do some pretty devious things in his day. Unfortunately for Michael, Adam ends up digging up some serious dirt on him. Using blackmail, Adam forces Michael to recuse himself as Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) lawyer at the last minute, according to the latest print edition of Soap Opera Digest.

According to The Inquisitr’s daily Y&R recap, Michael knows that Kevin has plans to end his association with Adam, but Kevin refused to share the information with him, which leaves Michael at a loss. Not only will this sudden change cause Michael issues with Nick, but it could also end up angering Victor (Eric Braeden), which is never a good idea. Throughout the years, Michael has often served as an attorney for the Newmans in their various legal issues, and he certainly does not want to get on the family’s bad side.

Today on #YR, Michael and Kevin plot to outmaneuver Adam and Phyllis covers her tracks. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/TViOzAyoYr pic.twitter.com/Oy9zoR2GqA — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) July 17, 2019

Kevin knows that Adam blackmailed the judge in the custody hearing, but he may not be willing to use that information to help out Michael or Nick. Kevin’s primary concern is Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) and Bella, and he likely won’t jeopardize them even if it means Adam gets away with leaving Nick without a lawyer. Yes, Kevin does not want Adam to take Christian from Nick. Yet, even more, Kevin wants to live a happy life with Chloe, and he’s given up almost everything to do that, so he probably will not stop now.

Loading...

As for Michael, his hands are clearly tied. He also doesn’t think that Adam should raise Christian. When Nick hired him, he pointed out that this time, Michael would be on the right side. Last year, Michael represented Victor when he tried to take custody of Christian. Ultimately, Nick kept his little boy after playing dirty to beat Victor, and it’s a case that Michael was not overly sad about losing.

The biggest worry, though, is what kind of dirt could Adam have on Michael to compel him to do something so unlike himself. It looks like Michael could find himself in hot water if he’s unable to neutralize Adam.