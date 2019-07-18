‘Jersey Shore’ Spoilers: Mike Sorrentino Stunned By Big Surprise After Sentencing

Mike Sorrentino will be stunned with a big surprise from his Jersey Shore: Family Vacation castmates on the latest episode of the MTV reality series. The happy event was filmed the next day after his appearance in a New Jersey court for tax evasion, where the reality star was sentenced to eight months in prison and two years of supervised release thereafter.

“Even the Keto Guido will take a bite out of this stuff for Mike today,” laughed castmate and pal Vinny Guadagnino about the junk food spread the cast delivered to their pal to lift his spirits which included Sorrentino’s beloved Funfetti cake, ice cream, chips, cookies, powdered donuts, and soda reported People Magazine.

Jenni Farley also felt remorseful for what her longtime friend had endured in the 24 hours after his sentencing, and felt that the least the group of pals which included Guadagnino, Pauly D, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Denna Nicole Cortese, Angelina Pivarnick and Nicole Polizzi could do for Sorrentino and fiance Lauren was to have one day where they could eat what they wanted and try and relax after the stressful moments of the day prior.

Sorrentino was sentenced on October 5. He turned himself over to authorities to begin his sentence on January 15 at the Otisville Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York. He is expected to be released in the fall of this year.

“In life, there are important things, and those things are the intangibles,” Sorrentino said of his friends’ gestures in the clip. “Family, love and friendship and I have all three. I’m holding my head high right now.”

Sorrentino and his brother Marc were charged in September 2014 for conspiring to defraud the United States after allegedly failing to properly pay taxes on $8.9 million in income from 2010 to 2012. The brothers were then given added charges including tax evasion, structuring and falsifying records. Marc Sorrentino was sentenced to two years in prison.

At his sentencing, the reality star was also ordered to complete 500 hours of community service and was given $123,913 in restitution, which he paid, and an additional fine of $10,000.

Loading...

This season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation will continue to show the tight bond of the friends of ten years, who will explore their relationships on an even deeper level than before as they spend quality time together prior to Sorrentino’s prison time. Most of the footage was shot before the reality star turned himself in. It is unknown if footage of his eventual release will air on the reality show before its summer season ends.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays on MTV.