WWE News: Braun Strowman Confirms New Long-Term Deal With Company Via Social Media

It looks like WWE’s “Monster Among Men,” Braun Strowman, will be telling his foes to “get these hands” for at least another four years to come, as he took to social media on Tuesday to confirm that he had signed a new contract with WWE.

The post was made on Strowman’s personal Instagram account and featured a photo of the 6-foot-8-inch, 340-pound wrestler posing for the crowd during a Monday Night Raw live event. In the caption, Strowman — known in real life as Adam Scherr — noted that he had re-signed with WWE for the next four years, while adding several hashtags that alluded to his loyalty to the promotion despite the presence of hot new companies like All Elite Wrestling and established rivals such as New Japan Pro Wrestling, Impact Wrestling, and Ring of Honor.

As cited by WrestlingNews.co, Strowman also interacted with his followers in the comments section, with one response standing out in particular. After a fan commented that WWE is “still losing ground” to AEW, Strowman seemed to laugh it off, further driving the point home through his hashtags, which called the rival promotion “bush league” and suggested that there is “no competition” when it comes to WWE.

Since breaking out as a singles star following WWE’s brand extension of 2016, Braun Strowman has had mixed success in more recent years despite a hot start as part of the Monday Night Raw brand. While he has had more than a few opportunities to win the Universal Championship, Bleacher Report noted that he has only won one title so far — the Raw Tag Team Championships, which he held for one day alongside WWE referee John Cone’s then-10-year-old son, Nicholas.

Despite his lack of championship success, Strowman has racked up a number of other noteworthy accomplishments since he joined WWE’s main roster in 2014. In 2018, he won the Greatest Royal Rumble‘s titular main event in Saudi Arabia and also became the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match winner, though he failed to successfully cash in against then-Universal Champion Roman Reigns at last year’s SummerSlam. He also became this year’s winner of the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 35 in April.

Meanwhile, it appears that Braun Strowman could find himself gaining more relevance on the Raw brand in the weeks to follow. Citing an earlier report from Sportskeeda, Bleacher Report stated that recently appointed Raw executive director Paul Heyman has big plans for the former strongman competitor, as he hopes to “see the monstrous side of Strowman return” on the red brand’s programming, given how he has always favored intense in-ring performers such as “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Brock Lesnar, and Ronda Rousey.