Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Challenger Scherie Murray Is Going Viral

alexandria ocasio-cortez raising her eyebrows
Win McNamee / Getty Images
US Politics

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez may have found camaraderie in Washington D.C. as part of the “squad,” but it seems as if her position back home in her district of Queens and the Bronx is less secure. The 29-year-old congresswoman is facing her first challenger in Republican Scherie Murray, as reported by The Inquisitr.

As news of the Boston University alum’s challenge spread, interest in Murray grew quickly. The Jamaican immigrant and successful business owner launched a video that accused Ocasio-Cortez of being more interested in the limelight than solving problems in her home district.

“There’s a crisis in Queens and it’s called AOC. She isn’t worried about us – she’s worried about being famous. That’s why I’m running for Congress,” Scherie wrote on Twitter.

Within hours, Murray began trending on Twitter with around 30,000 tweets.

Conservative personality Candace Owens was one of the first to help Murray’s viral fame, with a tweet conveying her “full support.”

The tweet received over 32,000 likes and around 12,000 retweets.

Soon, more and more Twitter users began expressing their thoughts on the new challenger. Many of the tweets, especially from conservative users, expressed their delight with Murray’s decision to run.

“I’m just hearing about you and did a little research. I like your message. Don’t even know if you are a Democrat or a Republican. But it doesn’t matter. I support you fully. I don’t vote party lines, I vote progress lines. You can help move us forward,” said one fan in a tweet.

Others echoed similar views, such as Kambree Kawahine Koa, a self-described socially liberal but fiscally conservative writer, as well as Twitter personality Derek Schwartz.

However, others were less positive on her political stances.

“What exactly are you fighting…besides reality?” said one user in a tweet.

“I’d be curious to know what or whom made her to decide to run and why an immigrant woman of color would want to run as a Republican,” tweeted a second.

Adam Tierney, a video game director for Way Forward, was another skeptic of Murray’s run.

Loading...

Others pointed out that Murray had congratulated Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on her upset victory in 2016, expressing delight with a change with a status quo.

Unfortunately, many also were negative tweets of abuse aimed at the aspiring congresswoman. Adam Rifkin, from LightsforLiberty.org, accused the Murray of being bribed to run, asking who was “paying” her to launch a challenge.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s seat will be up for grabs in 2020, as congressmen only serve for two years. She is also facing a second potential challenger in Rich Valdes, another Republican.

Alexandria ocasio-cortez in glasses
  Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images