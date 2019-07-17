‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Obrecht Gives Nina A Stern Warning

The secrets that Obrecht is holding may be too much for her.

Liesl Obrecht is currently laid up at General Hospital after nearly drowning when someone pushed her off the Haunted Star last week. She is also the keeper of two major secrets that could turn many lives upside down. In the previews for this week, it appears that she has had enough from everyone and that could indeed be a dangerous thing.

Nina will go visit with her aunt Liesl on Wednesday, but things may just take a turn for the worse. Obrecht doesn’t appear to be in a good mood, especially when feeling threatened. Franco has already become suspicious of what Liesl said right before she took the plunge into the water the night of his and Liz’s wedding reception. Now, he will notice something odd, as SheKnows Soaps teases for Wednesday’s General Hospital. Will he overhear Obrecht’s outburst to Nina?

Something will set Obrecht off during Nina’s visit. It’s expected that her niece will say something that will have Liesl giving her a warning. There are no details just yet on what will go down between the two women, but the previews revealed exactly what Obrecht says to Nina.

Liesl appears to be very agitated as she sternly says, “Watch it, niece, or I will blow your house down.”

There is no doubt that she could definitely blow things up if and when she wanted to. Obrecht knows the secret between Valentin and Sasha that could break Nina’s heart. Her aunt holds the key to ruining Valentin’s plan to marry Nina. It would also ruin the happiness and comfort Sasha has found in Port Charles.

Woman overboard! The question is: how did Liesl end up in the waters surrounding the Haunted Star? #GH is brand-new and starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @gatitweets pic.twitter.com/r29F8voS1Z — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) July 9, 2019

Liesl’s stern words would no doubt leave Nina with questions on what she meant by that warning. It’s doubtful that Obrecht will spill the beans right now. Just as she has done numerous times, she will likely bite her tongue before she says anything more.

Obrecht also holds the secret of Wiley’s true identity. As The Inquisitr had previously detailed, Liesl will also be putting doubts in Nina’s head by saying that Shiloh may not be Wiley’s father after all. The weekly preview for General Hospital this week reveals that Michael may soon learn that Wiley is really his son Jonah.

Obrecht is a ticking time bomb right now. She could blow up at any time. She did slip up with Franco by chattering on about Wiley’s father when she was drunk. Who knows when she will have another slip of the tongue and someone like Franco will figure things out. His curiosity is already piqued.

Secrets are about to explode soon on General Hospital, so keep watching to see who catches on first.